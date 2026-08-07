PFC Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 7, with investors closely watching loan growth, asset quality, margins and the company's interim dividend decision after a mixed March-quarter performance.

Power Finance Corporation is a Maharatna central public sector enterprise (CPSE) and one of India's leading infrastructure financing NBFCs.

Here's everything you need to know about PFC's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Follow our Q1 Results Live Updates for real-time earnings announcements, key highlights, and market reaction.

Power Finance Corporation Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 28, Power Finance Corporation Ltd. announced that the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Friday, Aug. 7, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing also said the Board will consider an interim dividend, if any, for FY27.

Power Finance Corporation Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company is yet to announce the date and time of the investors/analysts' conference call (group meet) for discussing the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

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Power Finance Corporation Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Power Finance Corporation reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Net profit and Net Interest Income (NII)

Loan book growth

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Gross and Net NPAs

Interim dividend announcement

Renewable energy financing pipeline

Management guidance for FY27

Power Finance Corporation Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed over the past year but remains up more than 16% in 2026 so far. Shares of Power Finance Corporation have slipped 1.35% over the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has declined 0.74%, while it has gained 1.24% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has advanced 16.47%, and over the past one year, it is up 1.08%.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 486.50 on the NSE on April 28, 2026. Its 52-week low of Rs 329.90 was recorded on December 18, 2025.

Power Finance Corporation Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Despite a modest increase in profit, lower net interest income weighed on earnings in the March quarter, making margin trends a key monitorable for Q1 FY27. In Q4 FY26, Power Finance Corporation reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,598 crore, up from Rs 8,358 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net interest income (NII), a key profitability metric for lenders, fell 10.54% year-on-year to Rs 10,833 crore from Rs 12,109 crore in Q4 FY25. PFC's asset quality also improved sequentially during the March quarter. Revenue from operations slipped 1% to Rs 28,920 crore. The board recommended a final dividend at Rs 3.95 per equity share (face value Rs 10).

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