Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Weekend: Karuppu, Dridam, Vikalpa — Here's What To Watch

The second week of June brings a small but exciting line-up of South Indian OTT releases. From Suriya's courtroom fantasy drama and Shane Nigam's crime thriller to the latest season of a popular anthology series, viewers can expect a mix of action, suspense and relationship-driven stories across Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Sun NXT, ETV Win and Aha.

Karuppu (Prime Video)

Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action-fantasy courtroom drama stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The story follows a determined lawyer who takes on powerful forces in the fight for justice. As his legal battle becomes increasingly dangerous, divine intervention, Vettai Karuppu, changes the course of events, adding a fantasy element to the courtroom drama.

Streaming from June 12

Veerabhadradu (Prime Video)

The Telugu version of Karuppu, titled Veerabhadradu, will also begin streaming this week. The film revolves around a lawyer's relentless pursuit of justice and the unexpected arrival of Lord Veerabhadra in human form to help him fight corruption and protect the innocent.

Streaming from June 12

Dridam (JioHotstar)

Directed by Martin Joseph, Dridam stars Shane Nigam as Vijay Radhakrishnan, a newly appointed Sub-Inspector who arrives at a rural police station expecting a peaceful posting. However, his plans are disrupted when a series of murders and a major bank robbery shock the region. As the investigation progresses, he discovers surprising links between the crimes and finds himself under growing pressure to solve the case.

Streaming from June 12

Sshhh Season 3 (Aha)

The Tamil romantic anthology series returns for a third season with a fresh cast and brand-new stories. Known for exploring relationships, hidden desires and modern-day emotional conflicts, Sshhh has built a strong following among younger viewers.

The latest season promises bolder storytelling and more intense narratives than its predecessors, with each episode focusing on different characters navigating love, identity and personal choices.

Streaming from June 12

ALSO READ: Karuppu OTT Release: Date, Cast, Plot And Where To Watch Suriya's Blockbuster Fantasy Drama

Ramani Kalyanam (Sun NXT, ETV Win)

Directed by Vijay Adireddy, Ramani Kalyanam is a Telugu romantic drama that follows Raj and Sanjana, two individuals struggling with emotional wounds from their pasts. As fate repeatedly brings them together, they gradually find comfort, healing and a chance at love.

Streaming from June 12

Pongala (Prime Video)

Directed by AB Binil, Pongala is a Malayalam action-thriller inspired by real-life incidents that took place near Kochi's Vypin-Munambam coast in the 2000s. Starring Sreenath Bhasi and Yami Sona, the film explores friendship, betrayal, revenge and loss against a harbour backdrop.

Streaming from June 12

Pedda Pitta (ETV Win)

Pedda Pitta is a Telugu rural comedy short film directed by Bala Krishna. The story centres on a village that is thrown into panic after the sighting of a bird believed to be a messenger of death. As fear spreads, the village sarpanch devises an unusual plan to break the supposed curse.

Streaming from June 12

Vikalpa (ZEE5)

Directed by Pruthviraj Patil, Vikalpa is a Kannada psychological thriller that follows Pruthvi, a successful businessman whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel. Haunted by disturbing visions, childhood trauma and a mysterious death, he struggles to distinguish reality from illusion. The film blends psychological suspense with elements of mystery and folklore.

Streaming from June 12

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Bhooth Bangla, Maa Hai Na, Raakh — Movies, Series To Watch

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