Karuppu OTT Release: Date, Cast, Plot And Where To Watch Suriya's Blockbuster Fantasy Drama

After a blockbuster theatrical run, Karuppu is set to reach a wider audience through OTT. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action drama starring Suriya blends mythology, courtroom drama and social themes, making it one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.

What Is Story About?

The story follows Binu and her father, who travel from Kerala to Chennai for her liver transplant. When the gold meant to fund the treatment is stolen, they become entangled in a corrupt legal system.

Following a devastating tragedy, the guardian deity Karuppu descends to Earth in the form of advocate Saravanan, played by Suriya, to fight injustice and punish those responsible.

Cast And Crew

The film stars Suriya (Saravanan), Trisha Krishnan (Preethi), RJ Balaji and Indrans in key roles, alongside Shivada, Yogi Babu and Swasika.

RJ Balaji directs the film, while S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R. Prabhu produce under Dream Warrior Pictures. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Languages Available

The film is streaming in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. In Telugu-speaking regions, it is streaming under the title Veerabhadrudu.

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Box Office Success

Karuppu emerged as a major commercial success, delivering a stellar performance both in India and overseas. The film collected approximately Rs 195.18 crore net and Rs 225.57 crore gross in India, while strong international business helped push its worldwide earnings beyond the Rs 300-crore mark, making it Suriya's highest-grossing Tamil film to date.

Suriya React To OTT Premiere

Expressing his gratitude ahead of the film's digital debut, Suriya said "I am truly humbled by the immense love and appreciation Karuppu has received at the box office. It is wonderful to see the continuous outpouring of love and response. I look forward to the OTT premiere as well."

When And Where To Watch?

Karuppu premiered on Prime Video on June 12, 2026, and is available to stream in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Having made a strong impact at the box office, Karuppu now hopes to recreate the same magic among streaming audiences worldwide.

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Watch the Trailer Here:

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