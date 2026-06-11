Brad Pitt's 'Heart of the Beast' Official Trailer Unveils Plane-Crash Survival Story — Check Release Date

The first trailer for Heart of the Beast has been released, giving audiences a look at Brad Pitt's upcoming survival thriller.

Directed by David Ayer, the film tells the story of a man stranded in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash, with only his loyal dog by his side.

What Is 'Heart Of The Beast' About?

Brad Pitt plays James Belmont, a former Army Special Forces soldier who finds himself fighting for survival after a small plane crashes deep in Alaska.

Far from civilization and with no immediate rescue in sight, Belmont's only companion is Odin, a retired military German Shepherd. Together, they must navigate dangerous terrain, harsh weather and wild animals as they try to find a way back home.

The trailer shows the pair crossing rivers, climbing mountains and facing several life-threatening situations.

In one scene, Belmont says, "It's not the size of the dog in the fight that matters, it's the size of the fight in the dog." Later in the trailer, he tells Odin, "I'm going to get you home. We just have to do this the hard way."

At the centre of the story is the bond between Belmont and Odin, who depend on each other to stay alive.

ALSO READ: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' India Release: Date, Cast, Plot, Everything We Know

Cast And Crew

Alongside Brad Pitt, the film stars JK Simmons as Jake and Anna Lambe in a key supporting role.

The screenplay has been written by Cameron Alexander. The film is produced by Brad Pitt, Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen, while Damien Chazelle is among the executive producers attached to the project.

Directed by David Ayer, the survival thriller has been developed in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures and is backed by Paramount Pictures. The project brings Brad Pitt and David Ayer back together after their successful collaboration on Fury in 2014.

Release Date

Heart of the Beast will be released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Time, Performers, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Watch Heart Of The Beast Trailer Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.