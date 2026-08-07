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Siemens Energy Fires On All Cylinders In Q3, Gets Target Price Hike From Motilal Oswal — Check Upside

Motilal Oswal expects Siemens Energy to continue to benefit from domestic and export-led opportunities across renewables, data centers and steam turbine.

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Siemens Energy Fires On All Cylinders In Q3, Gets Target Price Hike From Motilal Oswal — Check Upside
Siemens Energy reported a healthy set of results with beat across revenue, Ebitda and PAT.
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Siemens Energy India Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Siemens Energy Ltd. shares could remain in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained its 'Buy' rating and raised its target price to Rs 4,100 from Rs 3,950 following what the brokerage described as a "beat on all counts" in the company's Q1 FY27 earnings.

The revised target implies a potential upside of about 26% from the current market price of Rs 3,252.

Motilal Oswal said Siemens Energy's June-quarter performance exceeded its estimates across revenue, Ebitda and profit, aided by strong growth in both the power transmission and power generation segments.

Revenue rose 39% YoY to Rs 2,490 crore, coming in around 5% above the brokerage's estimate. Ebitda jumped 72% YoY to Rs 590 crore, while profit after tax surged 68% YoY to Rs 440 crore, both significantly ahead of expectations.

ALSO READ: LIC Shares In Focus: Motilal Oswal Lifts Outlook After Strong Q1 Results, Sees Up To 24% Upside— Check New Target Price

Key risks and concerns

Key risks to our thesis can come from a slowdown in ordering and supply chain issues and a sharp rise in commodity prices, impacting margin.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Siemens Q1.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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