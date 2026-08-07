Siemens Energy Fires On All Cylinders In Q3, Gets Target Price Hike From Motilal Oswal — Check Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Siemens Energy Ltd. shares could remain in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained its 'Buy' rating and raised its target price to Rs 4,100 from Rs 3,950 following what the brokerage described as a "beat on all counts" in the company's Q1 FY27 earnings.

The revised target implies a potential upside of about 26% from the current market price of Rs 3,252.

Motilal Oswal said Siemens Energy's June-quarter performance exceeded its estimates across revenue, Ebitda and profit, aided by strong growth in both the power transmission and power generation segments.

Revenue rose 39% YoY to Rs 2,490 crore, coming in around 5% above the brokerage's estimate. Ebitda jumped 72% YoY to Rs 590 crore, while profit after tax surged 68% YoY to Rs 440 crore, both significantly ahead of expectations.

ALSO READ: LIC Shares In Focus: Motilal Oswal Lifts Outlook After Strong Q1 Results, Sees Up To 24% Upside— Check New Target Price

Key risks and concerns

Key risks to our thesis can come from a slowdown in ordering and supply chain issues and a sharp rise in commodity prices, impacting margin.

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Motilal Oswal Siemens Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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