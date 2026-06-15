Karan Johar Calls Raakh 'Devastating And Brilliant In Equal Measure', Lauds Cast Performances

Filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped praise on Raakh, the crime thriller starring Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal and Aamir Bashir. So moved was Karan by the series that he ended his brief break from Instagram to share his thoughts with followers.

In a late-night post, Karan revealed that the show left him emotionally shaken and deeply affected by its subject matter.

‘Deeply Disturbed' By Raakh

Karan said he had been trying to stay away from social media but felt compelled to speak about the series after finishing it.

“I was trying to take time off from the gram… I thought I was successful till I saw this gut-wrenching series and felt the need to express myself,” he wrote.

The filmmaker admitted that the final episode left a strong impact on him.

“It's 1.35 am and I am deeply disturbed after watching the last episode. Disturbed as a parent, as a human being, and as a member of society.”

Talking about the themes explored in the show, Karan wrote that Raakh presents “the ugliest side of humanity” and added that “no justification or childhood trauma is reason enough to succumb to an inner devil.”

He further said, “I am not sure I will recover soon from this trauma binge.”

Karan Praises Raakh Team

Along with praising the story, Karan described creator-director Prosit Roy's work as “incredible storytelling, strong hold and non-manipulative approach of emotional depiction,” and added that the filmmaker's craft deserved a “special chef's kiss.”

Karan reserved special praise for Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, calling their performances among the finest of their careers.

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“They became the characters,” adding that their performances stayed with him long after the show ended.

The filmmaker also appreciated Ali Fazal's performance and praised Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav for their work in the series. He summed up his review by calling Raakh “devastating and brilliant in equal measure.”

Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre Respond

Karan's appreciation drew warm responses from the team behind the show.

Ali Fazal reshared the post on Instagram story and wrote, “I've woken up to this thunderous and kind appreciation from one of the few people I truly look up to.”

Sonali Bendre thanked Karan for his support and said his words meant a lot because he had been part of her journey in films. Director Prosit Roy also expressed gratitude, saying he and his team were delighted that the series had connected with the filmmaker.

About Raakh

Inspired by a crime that shook India in 1978, Raakh explores the aftermath of a brutal abduction and murder case and its impact on a family and society. The series premiered on Prime Video on June 12.

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