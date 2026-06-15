Sanchita Ugale Cause Of Death: 'Chhaava' 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Dies At Home Near Mumbai

Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, has died at the age of 22. The young actor was found dead at her residence in Mumbai on June 14.

According to officials from Achole Police Station, the actor was found dead at home in Sai Santoshi Building, located in Achole village of Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh said that she was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Confirming the development, the officer said, "22-year-old actress Sanchita Ugale, a resident of Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East, died by suicide. On June 15, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the BNSS."

The reason behind taking extreme step is not yet known. Further investigation in the case is under way.

A Familiar Face On Television

Sanchita had built a growing presence in the entertainment industry through a mix of television, film and OTT projects.

She was best known for playing Diya Tandon in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, a role that helped her gain recognition among television audiences. She later featured as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya and played the lead role of Sukoon in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi opposite actor Sorab Bedi.

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Apart from television, she also made appearances in films and streaming projects. In Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanchita portrayed the younger version of Tara Rani. She was also part of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

Fans Mourn The Loss

The actor's sudden death has triggered an outpouring of grief online. Fans and colleagues have been sharing condolence messages and remembering her work across television and film.

Many social media users expressed disbelief after noticing that Sanchita had posted a reel shortly before news of her death emerged.

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