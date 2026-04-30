Shah Rukh Khan's Old Video Asking Bodyguard To Arrange Food For Homeless Fan Goes Viral — Watch

A throwback video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan asking his bodyguard to arrange food for a homeless fan who had been waiting for him is winning hearts online.

Shah Rukh Khan

In the throwback clip, which is reportedly from 2017, SRK is seen leaving a venue late at night with his bodyguard.

The video, shared by a user on X, shows a fan approaching Shah Rukh Khan, and telling him he had been waiting outside for the superstar for a long time. "Shah Rukh bhai, aapke liye ruke hai. Shah Rukh bhai, khana." (Shah Rukh brother, I was waiting for you. Food, brother.)"

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Without any hesitation, Shah Rukh Khan stops near the door of his car and gently places his hand on the man's head. He then immediately asks his bodyguard to arrange food for the fan.

The video posted on X, captioned, "SRK asking his bodyguard to arrange for the poor man when he was leaving the restaurant late at night ❤️." The caption added, "Imagine praying for the downfall of this man, who has the blessings of so many people like him."

SRK asking his bodyguard to arrange for the poor man when he was leaving the restaurant late at night ❤️



imagine praying for the downfall of this man, who has the blessings of so many people like him pic.twitter.com/8T5AcUZhoF — Raj (@idfcwau) April 29, 2026

The simple yet thoughtful act has touched the hearts of millions online. People commented, "I couldn't have expected any less than that coming from poverty himself, showing empathy ❣️" as they praised SRK for his kindness and empathy.

Shah Rukh Khan Projects

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on 'King'. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release on December 24, marking SRK's return to the big screen after about three years.

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Shah Rukh Khan had a blockbuster 2023, with three major releases including 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. Both 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' broke several records and created history by securing a place in the list of highest grossing Indian films.

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