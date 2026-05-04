Vijay Net Worth: A Look At Actor's Rs 600 Crore Empire As TVK Makes Stunning Debut In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu appears all set to move away from its decades-long two party Dravidian dominance of the DMK and AIADMK. The star power of actor-turned-politician Vijay and the strategic campaigning of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appear to have reshaped voter sentiment.

As of 2:00 pm on Monday, Election Commission data indicated that TVK was leading in the state Assembly election results, ahead in 110 seats. The AIADMK follows with 64 seats, while the DMK trails at the third position, leading at 60 seats.

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The development marks a potentially significant shift in the state's political landscape. The DMK, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance, is aiming to retain power with the backing of the Congress and the Left parties.

The AIADMK, heading the National Democratic Alliance, is seeking a comeback with support from allies such as the BJP.

Vijay, 51, contested the elections from the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. At the end of the sixth round of counting, he was leading from Perambur by a margin of 13,574 votes. In Trichy East, he was ahead by 7,490 votes, according to the Election Commission.

While filing his nominations, the actor declared assets worth over Rs 648 crore in the election affidavit. This makes him one of the wealthiest actor-politicians of India.

His movable assets are valued at over Rs 426 crore, while his immovable assets stand at Rs 222 crore, according to MyNeta website.

Of the total movable assets, more than Rs 330 crore is parked in deposits in Banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies.

Vijay has built this significant wealth primarily through his highly successful film career.

He has been a prominent name in Tamil cinema for over three decades and is known for iconic films such as Thuppakki (2012), Ghilli (2004), Mersal (2017).

He also earns through brand endorsements, along with investments in real estate.

He owns premium properties in Chennai and has multiple high end luxury cars such as BMW models, Lexus and Toyota Vellfire.

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Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, also declared assets worth approximately Rs 15.76 crore.

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