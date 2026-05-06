IPL 2026, SRH vs PBKS Match Weather Report: Rain Risk Hangs Over Hyderabad Encounter

The IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on Wednesday may be marred by rain interruptions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. With both teams vying for top spot, the result carries considerable importance: Punjab are aiming to stay ahead, while Hyderabad will look to overtake them. Punjab's campaign has already been affected by the weather, with their earlier match against the Kolkata Knight Riders ending without a result.

Hyderabad Weather News

Hyderabad is set to experience rain and thunderstorms with strong winds on Wednesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It has placed the city under a yellow alert. "Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) very likely to occur towards evening or night," the IMD forecasted.

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IPL 2026: SRH vs PBKS Pitch Report And Match Preview

A high-scoring encounter looks likely at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where the pitch has strongly favoured batters throughout IPL 2026. The surface has offered good carry and predictability, allowing players to attack from the first ball.

In their previous meeting earlier this season, PBKS outplayed SRH with a six-wicket win. As the reverse fixture approaches, Hyderabad will be keen to respond, though much depends on the weather staying clear.

Following that loss, SRH reworked their bowling line-up and enjoyed a surge in results, winning five matches in succession.

The move saw Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain replace senior bowlers Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel. While Hinge has been unable to sustain his early promise, Sakib has been effective, taking nine wickets at an average of 22.55. Eshan Malinga has also staged a comeback in form, with Travis Head rediscovering his scoring touch.

SRH's impressive winning streak came to a halt when Kolkata Knight Riders beat them on their own turf. They now take on Punjab Kings, who arrive after back-to-back defeats following a seven-game unbeaten stretch. Notably, PBKS were beaten by Rajasthan Royals even after putting up 222 in the first innings. Their bowling unit continues to struggle, with the second-lowest wicket tally in the competition and an average north of 41.

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Back-to-back defeats are unlikely to alarm Punjab Kings just yet as they continue to lead the table. However, with five league matches still to play before the playoffs, they will be keen to halt the slide, especially as another loss could see Sunrisers Hyderabad move to the summit, despite PBKS retaining the advantage of an extra match to play.

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