IPL 2026 Points Table: Sanju Samson's Unbeaten 87 Guides Chennai Super Kings To 8-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals

Sanju Samson delivered a commanding performance, scoring an unbeaten 87 to guide Chennai Super Kings to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in match 48 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest target of 156, Samson led from the front with a fluent 87 off 52 balls, striking seven fours and six sixes. Anchoring the innings throughout, he ensured a smooth chase as CSK reached 159/2. Reaching the target in just 17.3 overs helped the five-time winners to boost their net run rate and keep their playoff hopes alive.

After opting to bat on a challenging surface, Delhi Capitals struggled to build momentum and finished at 155/7. West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein made early inroads with a disciplined spell, conceding just 19 runs.

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At one stage Delhi were left struggling at 69/5 in 11 overs, Delhi found some resistance through Tristan Stubbs, who scored 38 off 31 balls, and Sameer Rizvi, who remained unbeaten on 40 off 24 deliveries. The duo added a valuable 65 runs for the sixth wicket to lift the total to a competitive score.

In response, CSK made light work of the chase, with Samson taking charge and Kartik Sharma providing solid support with an unbeaten 41, sealing the win with ease.

With this Chennai has managed to beat Delhi home and away this season with Samson playing key role in both the victories. In the match played in Chennai, Samson had hit 115 not out.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 155/7 in 20 overs (Tristan Stubbs 38, Sameer Rizvi 40*; Noor Ahmed 2/22)

Chennai Super Kings: 159/2 in 17.3 overs (Sanju Samson 87*, Kartik Sharma 41*) — CSK won by 8 wickets.

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Punjab Kings (PBKS) 9 6 2 1 13 0.855 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 12 1.420 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 6 4 12 0.644 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 12 0.510 Gujarat Titans (GT) 10 6 4 12 -0.147 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 5 5 10 0.151 Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 4 6 8 -0.949 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 3 5 7 -0.539 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 3 7 6 -0.649 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 9 2 7 4 -1.076

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