Are Gulf-Based NRIs Moving Away From Indian Real Estate?

For decades, the Gulf Dream for many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) was built on a foundation of physical assets, or specifically the acquisition of real estate back home. However, a shift in April 2026 suggests the era of the concrete portfolio is fading. According to the latest Equirus Wealth report, a structural migration is underway acoss the GCC, as capital flows out of Indian real estate and into the country's equity markets.

The report, which surveyed a massive cohort of 8,300 investors, reveals a decisive bifurcation in asset preference. While 73% of respondents are actively increasing their exposure to Indian equities and mutual funds, roughly 40% are reducing their holdings in Indian real estate. As per the report, investors are prioritising liquidity and the growth potential of financial portfolios over the illiquid nature of bricks and mortar.

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Where Is The Money Flowing?

When asked where they would deploy fresh capital, 43% of investors chose Indian equities — a preference that outweighs all other asset classes combined. This trend is particularly strong among the mid-income and high-income segments, where India is increasingly viewed as the primary geography for long-term wealth creation rather than just a destination for excess savings.

Wealth managers observe that this is a drastic shift in how NRIs store value, and the move toward a paper-based portfolio allows for greater agility in a world where regional conflicts can flare up overnight, as is visible amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. By exiting real estate and piling into stocks, Gulf NRIs are ensuring that their wealth remains portable, transparent, and aligned with the high-growth trajectory of the Indian economy.

The Geopolitical Catalyst

The primary driver behind this reallocation appears to be a heightened sense of regional vulnerability. An overwhelming 83% of GCC-based Indians acknowledge that geopolitical developments are now influencing their financial decisions. Geopolitical instability has emerged as the single biggest perceived risk, cited by 41% of the cohort — far outstripping concerns over job security or inflation.

Rather than reacting with panic, these long-tenure investors — 85% of whom have lived in the Gulf for over a decade — are responding with, what the report calls, a 'defensive but decisive' strategy. This is evidenced by a 35% surge in savings and a 26% reduction in discretionary spending as households build liquidity buffers.

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