Meesho Shares Rally 5% As Q4 Net Loss Narrows 88% On Revenue Surge: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Shares of Meesho rose over 5% in early trade on Thursday, May 7, a day after the e-commerce company reported its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26). Meesho reported a strong quarterterly performance after net loss narrowed by 88% to Rs 166.3 crore in the March quarter of FY26, while revenue from operations topped the Rs 3,500-crore mark on surge in sales.

On Thursday, shares of Meesho opened at Rs 205, over 4% higher than its previous close of Rs 196.28 apiece on the NSE. The stock has gained nearly 4% so far to hit an intraday high of Rs 211.34 apiece on the NSE. Shares last traded 5% higher at Rs 206 apiece on the NSE. The stock has risen 6.8% in one week, 395 in one month, and 13% on a year-to-date basis. The company commands a market cap of Rs 93,757.46 crore. The stock has gained 24% from its post-IPO listing price.

Meesho share price intraday

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Meesho Q4 Results

Meesho Ltd.'s net loss for the fourth quarter of FY26 narrowed sharply year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The company registered a consolidated loss of Rs 166.3 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 1,391 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations jumped 47% to Rs 3,531 crore from Rs 2,400 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Although, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss widened to Rs 255 crore from a loss of Rs 233 crore. In the quarter under review the e-commerce company reported Net Merchandise Value of Rs 11,371 crore, up 43% annually, with 717 million orders driven by continued new user onboarding and deeper engagement from existing cohorts, as per its press release.

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