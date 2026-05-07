Daredevil In Spider-Man Brand New Day? Born Again Season 2 Finale Ending Sparks Fan Theories

The season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again has stirred conversations regarding its potential connection to the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Although Charlie Cox confirmed during the promotions of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 that he would not appear in the upcoming Spider-Man film, fans have compared this response to Andrew Garfield's witty denials before his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Incidentally, Cox has already made a cameo as Matt Murdock in No Way Home.

Spoiler Alert

The finale episode ended with major twists, including Murdock revealing his identity as Daredevil and his arrest, leaving him imprisoned. This ending has sparked intense online discussions and theories about whether Daredevil will make an appearance in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, which releases on July 31, 2026.

Prison Scene In Brand New Day Trailer

The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day featured a prison sequence where Spider-Man is seen with the members of The Hand. Fans were quick to connect this scene to Matt Murdock's current imprisonment. Fan theories suggest Peter Parker could visit the prison or get involved in a breakout attempt.

ALSO READ: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale X Reviews: 'Chef's Kiss' To 'Absolutely Insane' — Viewers On Episode 8

Fan Theories

A user wrote, "So this is what gonna happen: Prison breakout will happen. Matt Murdock is inside prison, he don't want to escape and don't have to. He helps Spidey to put others inside prison back, basically he will be in the prison fight. In Season 3 by telling this as a reason in court(stopping criminals to escape prison) he will be released. MY THEORY."

Another user gave their own explanation and wrote, "It's not just a different prison (Matt is in solitary confinement with a steel door, while Spidey is in a regular cell with bars), but also because, in the end, it's Matt who turns himself in. He's not captured against his will."

Besides, I can't see The Hand putting Spider-Man in the same prison as an old enemy and thinking nothing bad will happen. Furthermore, from the leaked images of BA season 3, we know that Matt is still in prison at that point."

"Maybe the hand could be invading the prison to go after Matt. And then Sipder-man goes to Matt's rescue, but not to break him out," shared another user.

Addressing the part where the world forgets Peter Parker, a user wrote, "I think it's just gonna be a cameo at most, part of the montage where he fights tarantula and boomerang. Someone's gonna send the hand after Matt, and Peter thwips in to help. They'll interact, Matt's not gonna know him but he'll know Peter's not lying about knowing him that might come back later."

Trying to connect the story lines, a user shared, "The missing link is the Punisher movie. That clears up what exactly is Dardevil's role in the movie. Like someone said, a Spidey movie is not going to have him share the lead role with a super popular character like Daredevil. Most probably, Spidey interacts with various MCU characters like Punisher, DD, Hulk etc but it ultimately is his story. All leading upto the hype post credit screen where he gets put out of commission for Doomsday so that he can come back for a major role in Secret Wars."

ALSO READ: The Punisher: One Last Kill OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Marvel Television Special Presentation?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also features Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (The Punisher). Although he did not appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, his absence is expected to be explained in his upcoming solo project, Punisher: One Last Kill.

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