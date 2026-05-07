Bumper Dividend: This Bajaj Group Company Declares Rs 130/Share Payout; Check Record Date

Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd. had declared a bumper final dividend of Rs 130 per equity share, after announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the firm on Thursday. The dividend includes a special payout of Rs 50 in celebration of 100 years of the Bajaj Group.

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders will be June 30, 2026. The dividend amount will be disbursed to the respective stakeholders on or before Aug. 5, 2026.

The dividend is set to be approved at the company's eighty-first annual general meeting on July 31, 2026.

The company's net profit saw a 49% YoY (year-on-year) uptick to Rs 2,575 crore, compared to Rs 1,726 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue was down by 58% to Rs 61 crore, in comparison to Rs 145 crore in the preceding financial year.

Bajaj Holdings Q4 Results (Consolidated,YoY)

Profit Up 49.2% At Rs 2,575 crore Vs Rs 1,726 crore

Revenue down 58.4% At Rs 60.5 crore Vs Rs 145 crore

Bajaj Holdings also sanctioned the re-appointment of Arindam Bhattacharya as a non-executive independent director for a second term of five straight years effective from Sept. 17 2026. This re-appiontment is subject to the approval of shareholders via special resolution at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Share price of Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd. saw a 0.11% downturn to Rs 10,600 at 3:10 p.m., compared to a 0.14% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty, Sensex Give Up Most Intraday Gains; Nifty's Mid-Cap Index Hits Record High

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.