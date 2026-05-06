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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale X Reviews: 'Chef's Kiss' To 'Absolutely Insane' — Viewers On Episode 8

Overall, viewers are impressed with how Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 concluded. Several users called the finale a great ending to the season, as they praised the intense conflicts between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale X Reviews: 'Chef's Kiss' To 'Absolutely Insane' — Viewers On Episode 8
Image: Daredevil/X

The highly anticipated Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Wednesday, concluding the chapter of Matt Murdock's story for now. Season 2 brought Matt Murdock back with his allies as he fought Wilson Fisk.

Just hours after its release, fans took to X to share their immediate reactions. Many hailed Season 2 as a significant improvement over the first, praising the intense performances, action sequences, and major character arcs.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 8 (Finale) X Reviews

Here are some X reviews on the finale episode of Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2.

A user shared, "The finale of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was a masterpiece. Such a terrific season of superhero television. This show is more than worthy of being the follow-up to the original series."


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Calling the finale a 'Charlie Cox moment,' a user wrote, "Every main character had an episode to shine during Daredevil Born Again, and the season 2 finale was Charlie Cox's moment. He carried the weight of that episode and delivered some of the best scenes the MCU has ever produced."

However, some users felt the finale was a let-down as they wrote, "Daredevil Born Again season 2: Overall grade D+. Finale grade F. Wow was that a letdown of a finale. Overall, I enjoyed the season, but that finale killed it for me. Just terrible."


"It's no Netflix Daredevil season 3, but boy, was that a great finale for Daredevil Born Again season 2. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio deserve their flowers," shared a user.

Another user shared, "Really enjoyed the Daredevil Born Again Season 2 finale. This season was a step forward for the series. Some of the best scenes between Daredevil and Fisk since the Netflix series."

Adding praise to Jessica Jones' appearance in the series, a user commented, "My conclusion at the finale of Daredevil Born Again Season 2 is that Jessica Jones is the legend, the myth, the WOMAN, THE GODDESS."

A disappointed user wrote on X, "Daredevil Born Again season 2 , what a waste of my time. This finale is so terrible."

"Okay, so that season 2 finale for Daredevil Born Again. **chef's kiss** I think I liked Matt Murdock's Court Scene just COMMANDING THE ROOM," wrote a user.

Calling it one of the greatest things, a user wrote, "OH MY GOD!!!!! The Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Finale Was Absolutely INSANE!!!! That Was Genuinely One Of The Greatest Things I've Ever Seen!!"

Check out some more X reviews below:


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Overall, viewers are impressed with how Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 concluded. Several users called the finale a great ending to the season, as they praised the intense conflicts between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. However, a small section of viewers felt the finale fell flat compared to the entire season.

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