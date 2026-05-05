Nolan Hails 'Fabulous' Devil Wears Prada 2 As He Breaks Silence On The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan has officially succumbed to the sirens' call of The Devil Wears Prada 2. In his first interview since the trailer for The Odyssey debuted, the Oppenheimer director sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, revealing he screened the sequel the night before taping and deemed it "fabulous".

Nolan reserved specific praise for Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt — calling them "terrific" talents — having previously directed both in his own cinematic outings.

Beyond the Greek myths, Nolan surprised the audience by discussing the Bible's influence on his narrative structure. He described the Old Testament as "the ultimate blueprint for the high-stakes internal conflict" he seeks to capture. Drawing parallels between the endurance of Odysseus and the trials of Job, Nolan noted that ancient religious texts provide a weight of "moral gravity" that modern scripts often lack. He hinted that while The Odyssey is secular in its execution, the "architectural scale" of biblical storytelling served as a vital North Star during the writing process.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 5 Episode 6: Release Date, Time, Preview, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

Navigating $250-Million Epic

The conversation's main event, however, was his upcoming blockbuster. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, featuring Hathaway as his wife Penelope, Robert Pattinson as the villainous suitor Antinous, and Charlize Theron as the goddess Circe.

Captured entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras, the film carries a reported $250-million price tag, marking it as the most expensive production of Nolan's career. The Odyssey hits theaters on July 17, 2026.

ALSO READ: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale: Episode 8 Release Date, Time, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.