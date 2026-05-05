VFS Global To Digitise Property Registration In Maharashtra With 60 State-Of-The-Art Model Offices

In a major move to digitize and streamline public services, a VFS Global-led consortium has been awarded a five-year contract by the Government of Maharashtra to transform property registration across the state. Partnering with WE Excel Software Pvt. Ltd., VFS Global will establish 60 Model Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) designed to replace long queues and cramped waiting rooms with high-tech, citizen-centric hubs.

The project, commissioned by the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamps, aims to modernise the property registration process using the same technology-driven efficiency VFS Global applies to its international visa and passport services.

A Modern Blueprint For Citizen Services

The new Model SROs are designed to function as "state-of-the-art" centers, prioritising speed and transparency. Key features of the new infrastructure include:

Advanced Digital Infrastructure: End-to-end digital systems to ensure seamless processing and reduced turnaround times.

Premium Amenities: Fully air-conditioned centers featuring comfortable lounges, Wi-Fi connectivity, and refreshments.

Expert Support: Trained service delivery teams will assist citizens, while government officials maintain strict regulatory oversight.

Hybrid Governance: Efficiency Meets Control

The initiative introduces a hybrid model where the government retains absolute control over legal and regulatory functions, while VFS Global manages the operational and technological environment.

Ravindra Binwade, Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, emphasized that these offices are a strategic response to persistent bottlenecks. "These facilities will remain under strict government control... specifically aiming to reduce the crowded atmosphere found in traditional offices," Binwade stated. He noted that the service is entirely optional, allowing citizens to choose between the premium model offices or standard SROs.

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Global Expertise, Local Impact

For VFS Global, this mandate signals a significant expansion into India's domestic citizen services sector. The company recently bolstered its digital capabilities by acquiring CiX Citizen Experience, a Brazil-based leader in AI and data-driven public platforms.

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer at VFS Global, described the project as a "transformative milestone in governance reforms." Beyond technology, Vyas highlighted the economic benefits:

"The project will also contribute meaningfully to the local economy through the creation of employment opportunities and the development of skilled service delivery teams across the state."

VFS Global currently manages citizen services for 10 governments across 10 countries, and this Maharashtra project marks its latest effort to strengthen the link between technology and public administration.

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