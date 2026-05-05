'Do The Smart Thing': Trump Warns Iran Of Loss Of Lives If Deal Not Reached

Even if a precarious ceasefire in the Middle East is still in jeopardy, US President Donald Trump encouraged Iran to reach an agreement on Tuesday, saying he does not want more deaths.

"We don't want to go in and kill people, so they should act wisely. In the Oval Office, Trump told reporters, "Really don't." "I don't want to, it's too tough."

Trump further commented on Iran's military might, saying that Tehran was militarily weak and in a precarious situation. Iran "should wave the white flag of surrender", he declared.

"Let me tell you, they want to strike a deal, even though they play games. He said that Iran's army had been reduced to using "peashooters". "And who wouldn't, when your military is totally gone?" he asked.

Additionally, Donald Trump said, "It's like a piece of steel," praising the US blockade of Iranian ports. "The blockage will not be contested by anyone. And I believe it's going really nicely."

Regarding any breaches of the truce, he responded, "Well, you'll find out, because I'll let you know ... They know what not to do."

Iran "should save the white flag of surrender," he reaffirmed, adding, "If this were a fight, they'd stop it."

Meanwhile, Iranian missiles, drones, and small boats attacked two US Navy destroyers as they crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The transit occurred soon after an explosion caused a South Korean cargo ship anchored in the same waters to catch fire. This was apparently the first damage to a Seoul-operated vessel since the Hormuz crisis started in February.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War Live Updates: PM Modi Condemns Attack On Indians In Fujairah, Advocates Safe Navigation Via Hormuz

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