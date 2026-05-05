Epstein's Final Words: Sealed Note On What Sex Offender Said Before Death To Be Uncovered

A paper thought to be Jeffrey Epstein's suicide note has been hidden from the public for almost seven years. The note has been held sealed in a courthouse vault since it was allegedly found in 2019 by Nicholas Tartaglione, Epstein's old cellmate, according to a New York Times article.

The note read: "What do you want me to do, bust out crying?" Tartaglione told the NYT. "It's time to part ways."

On August 10, 2019, Epstein, a wealthy banker accused of sex trafficking, was discovered dead in his cell. The Justice Department later upheld the authorities' determination that he had committed suicide by hanging.

The note was discovered inside a book that belonged to Tartaglione, who is presently serving four life sentences for a separate quadruple murder case, according to the NYT. The document has not been made public since a federal judge sealed it during a court case.

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As per Tartaglione, the note was found between the pages of a graphic novel after Epstein was discovered hurt in his prison cell. The incident happened at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, a few weeks before Epstein's passing in August 2019.

The US Department of Justice has not examined the paper despite its possible importance. According to a department official, there was no record of the message despite an "exhaustive effort" to gather Epstein-related documents.

The paper also stated that no official investigation into Epstein's death, including the 2023 conclusions of the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General, contained the material.

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