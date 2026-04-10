Melania Trump's 2002 Email To Ghislaine Maxwell Resurfaces Amid Fresh Epstein Denial

An email attributed to US First Lady Melania Trump and addressed to Ghislaine Maxwell has resurfaced, just hours after she publicly denied any association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, multiple media reports said.

The email, dated 2002, was disclosed as part of documents released by the US Justice Department related to Epstein. The message, sent under concealed identities, was addressed to “Dear G” and signed off as “Love, Melania.”

“I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY,” the email read, referencing travel and a potential visit.

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In response, Maxwell wrote: “Sweet pea - thanks for your message. Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though.”

Reacting to the resurfaced exchange, Melania Trump downplayed its significance, stating, “My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trivial note.”

The development comes shortly after the First Lady issued a strong denial of any links to Jeffrey Epstein or knowledge of his crimes. “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said, adding that those making such claims are “devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.”

“I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump,” she said, while also dismissing circulating images and claims online as “completely false.”

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Melania Trump further asserted that she had “never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse,” and clarified, “I was never involved in any capacity. Was never on Epstein's plane, and never visited his private island.”

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors. The case, however, continues to cast a long shadow over public figures previously linked to him, with renewed attention following the latest document disclosures.

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