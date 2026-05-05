SBI Employees To Go On Two-Day Strike: Why The Protests Have Been Called On May 25-26

Employees of State Bank of India (SBI) have announced a two-day nationwide strike on May 25 and 26, 2026, flagging a wide range of unresolved grievances related to staffing, pension, and working conditions.

The strike has been called by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation, which represents workmen employees of the bank. In a notice dated May 2, 2026, addressed to the SBI Chairman, the federation said the strike will be conducted under provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. It added that if either of the announced dates falls on a holiday, the strike will be observed on May 27, according to the Economic Times.

16-Point Charter of Demands

The AISBISF has raised a 16-point list of demands, alleging that employee rights are being undermined and previously negotiated agreements are not being implemented, ET reported.

"The rights of workmen are being systematically crushed. Hard-earned protections, won through decades of struggle, are being diluted, bypassed, and ignored. Agreements are reduced to mere formalities, and voices of dissent are being sidelined," the federation said in its communication.

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Key demands include recruitment of messengers and armed guards, filling staff vacancies, halting outsourcing of permanent roles, and addressing pension-related issues under the National Pension System. The federation has also sought inter-circle transfer options for employees recruited after 2019 and a review of the career progression framework.

Staffing, Outsourcing Concerns

The union flagged what it called a dangerous shift towards outsourcing permanent jobs, warning that it undermines job security and long-term workforce stability.

It highlighted that recruitment of messengers has been halted for nearly three decades, effectively phasing out an entire cadre. "An entire cadre has been allowed to vanish, erasing opportunities for the most vulnerable sections of society," the federation said, adding that this has defeated the social objectives of the government.

Raising security concerns, the AISBISF also pointed to a recent robbery at an SBI branch in Surat, stressing the need for adequate recruitment of armed guards. "Such blatant negligence is unacceptable and will be met with united resistance," it said.

Pension, Parity Issues Flagged

The federation has also objected to the lack of flexibility for employees under the NPS to change their pension fund manager, calling it a grave injustice impacting retirement savings.

On pay parity, the AISBISF cited the 12th Bipartite Settlement and 9th Joint Note, which ensured a 17% wage increase for both workmen and supervisory staff across the banking industry. However, it alleged that SBI granted additional special pay to officers, taking their effective increase to nearly 22%, while workmen remain capped at 17%.

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Build-Up to Strike

Ahead of the strike, the federation has outlined a series of nationwide programmes, including lunchtime demonstrations, social media campaigns, press interactions, and sit-ins across local and administrative offices.

A memorandum will be submitted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 19, followed by a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21.

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