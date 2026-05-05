Good News For Bank Employees! DA Hike Announced For May, June, July 2026 — Full Calculation Explained

A fresh dearness allowance hike for bank staff has been implemented from May 1. It covers the May to July period. However, the impact on pay packets is likely to be minimal, as the revision is relatively small.

Under the new revision, DA has been set at 25.70%, compared with 25% in the previous quarter, calculated using the average CPI for January to March 2026. The increase of 0.7 percentage points may appear modest, but it still influences net earnings across pay scales.

The development comes shortly after the Union government lifted DA for its staff from 58% to 60%.

Basic pay impacts the DA calculation for all employees.

Take the case of a Scale I officer at Stage 10. On a basic salary of nearly Rs 67,000, the previous DA of 25% amounted to Rs 21,451.85. Under the revised rate of 25.70%, the DA climbs to Rs 22,052.50, marking a monthly gain of Rs 600.65. This effectively means a modest increase of about Rs 600 in take-home pay.

At the entry level (Stage 1, Scale I), with basic pay of Rs 48,480, the rise works out to roughly Rs 435, while those at Stage 10 in the same scale with basic pay of Rs 67,160 stand to gain about Rs 600. The benefit steadily climbs with seniority, touching nearly Rs 965 by Stage 25.

In the higher brackets of Scales II and III, the increase is slightly more pronounced. Employees at Stage 30 are expected to see an uptick of around Rs 633, which rises to over Rs 1,000 at Stage 45 and exceeds Rs 1,050 at Stage 47. Overall, the revision reflects a gradual but consistent increase in payouts across levels.

DA is revised in line with inflation to protect employees from the impact of rising prices. Periodic evaluations of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) guide these changes, helping maintain the effective purchasing power of salaries. Though individual hikes may be modest, their combined impact over time can significantly enhance annual pay.

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