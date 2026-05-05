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US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Hits Record High; S&P 500 Rises Up To 1% As Crude Oil Cools

Wider index S&P 500 rose 0.62% to open at 7,245.40

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US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Hits Record High; S&P 500 Rises Up To 1% As Crude Oil Cools
Image: Unsplash

The Wall Street opened in the green on Tuesday on back of strong earnings boost and relief in soaring crude oil prices.

Wider index S&P 500 rose 0.62% to open at 7,245.40, tech-heavy Nasdaq index was up 0.8% or 196 points to 24,263.37, and Dow Jones Industrial Average extended gains to open 0.5% higher at 49,190.24. Shortly after the opening bell, the Nasdaq index rose over 1% to hit record high at 25,267.86.

Crude oil prices eased slightly with Brent Crude trading 2.7% lower at $111.35 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was down by 3.66% to $102.53 per barrel. Oil prices fell after United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the ceasefire with Iran "was not over."  

After the market opened, the magnificent seven stocks traded mixed, with Nvidia Corp., Google-parent Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc., Amazon.com Inc., trading higher, whereas Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. traded in the red. 

Of these, Tesla traded 1.8% higher at $400, Amazon was up 1.44% to $276.06, and Google rose 1.4% to $388.35 while Meta was down 0.68% to $606.36 and Microsoft traded 0.43% lower at $411.68. 

All but one of the sectoral indices traded in the green, with gains led by the Materials sector, Industrials sector and Information Technology sector. Only the Real Estate sector was trading lower, while the financials sector traded flat. 

The dollar spot index was little changed along with the euro, which stood at $1.1698. On the other hand, British pound fell marginally to $1.3551 and Yen slipped 0.3% to 157.78 per dollar. 

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, rose 2% to $81,520.57. 

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