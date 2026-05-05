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UAE Counters Barrage Of Iranian Missiles Day After Fujairah Oil Facility Strike

UAE's defence ministry said it is "actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats" from Iran.

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UAE Counters Barrage Of Iranian Missiles Day After Fujairah Oil Facility Strike
File image of Iranian strikes in the UAE
(Photo: Anadolou News Agency)

A day after three Indian nationals were injured in an alleged Iranian strike on an oil industrial zone in the United Arab Emirates, the country's Ministry of Defense said air defence systems were activated on Tuesday to counter a barrage of missiles and drones launched from Iran.

Officials described the incident as a rare escalation, with interceptions reported across multiple regions.

“The sounds heard by residents were linked to efforts to neutralize incoming threats,” the ministry said, as security forces worked to contain the situation.

Earlier on Monday, the Fujairah Media Office reported that aerial attacks triggered a fire in the oil industrial zone. 

Iran's FARS News Agency also claimed an aerial strike in Fujairah, while unverified reports suggested missile attacks on Dubai port damaging American facilities.

Flight operations at major hubs, including Dubai and Sharjah airports, were temporarily suspended amid drone threats.

Meanwhile, United States Central Command denied reports on Monday that US naval vessels were hit, stating no warship had been struck.

The escalation follows US President Donald Trump announcing “Project Freedom” to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: 'Iran Will Be Blown Off If...': Trump Issues Warning Amid Hormuz Deadlock; Urges South Korea To Join Mission

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