Ghilli To Leo: Where To Watch Top Five Vijay Films That Built 'Thalapathy' Phenomenon

As actor Vijay takes his first big step into politics with the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), conversations around him are at an all-time high.

But for fans, this moment feels like a continuation of a journey that began on the big screen. Years of iconic roles, crowd-cheering scenes, and hit songs have built a bond that goes beyond cinema. As his political chapter begins, here's a look at the films that made him Thalapathy for millions.

1. Ghilli (2004)

Directed by Dharani, Ghilli stars Vijay alongside Trisha Krishnan and Prakash Raj. A remake of the Telugu film Okkadu, it follows Velu, a kabaddi player who rescues a girl from a ruthless man and hides her in Chennai, leading to a tense chase and final face-off.

Packed with action, romance, and high-energy moments, the film became one of Vijay's biggest hits and a turning point in his career. With memorable scenes and the ever-popular song “Appadi Podu,” Ghilli firmly established Vijay as a mass hero.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Thuppakki (2012)

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Thuppakki stars Vijay alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal. The film follows Captain Jagadish, an Indian Army officer who uncovers a sleeper cell network in Mumbai planning multiple bomb blasts and sets out to eliminate them one by one.

Vijay's calm and strategic performance, along with popular moments like the “I am waiting” dialogue, made Thuppakki one of his most rewatched and loved films.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Kaththi (2014)

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Kaththi stars Vijay alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Neil Nitin Mukesh, with Vijay in a dual role as a petty thief and a social activist.

The story follows Kathir, who impersonates his lookalike Jeeva after he is attacked, and gets drawn into a fight against corporate exploitation and farmer issues. With a strong social message, memorable speeches, and the hit song “Selfie Pulla,” Kaththi remains one of Vijay's most impactful films.

Where to watch: Zee5

4. Pokkiri (2007)

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Pokkiri stars Vijay alongside Asin and Prakash Raj. A Tamil remake of the Telugu film of the same name, it follows Tamizh, a ruthless hitman navigating Chennai's underworld while falling in love with an aerobics teacher, Shruthi.

ALSO READ: Reel To Real: Vijay's 'Sarkar' Script Becomes A Political Reality As TVK Wins 100+ Seats In Tamil Nadu

As the story unfolds, Tamizh is revealed to be an undercover IPS officer working to dismantle the mafia led by Ali Bhai. Known for its stylish presentation, punchy dialogues, and high-energy action, Pokkiri delivered some of Vijay's most iconic mass moments and remains a fan-favourite blockbuster even today.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Leo (2023)

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Vijay alongside Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja. The film shows Vijay in a darker, more intense role, different from his usual mass-hero image.

The story follows Parthi, a quiet café owner and wildlife rescuer living with his family in Himachal Pradesh. His life changes when he fights off gangsters, drawing the attention of Antony and Harold Das, who believe he is Leo Das. As his past resurfaces, he is forced to confront his hidden identity and dangerous enemies.

Where to watch: Netflix

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Shift: A Look At Vijay's Journey From Box Office To Blockbuster Election Debut

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