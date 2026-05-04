Thalapathy Shift: A Look At Vijay's Journey From Box Office To Blockbuster Election Debut

For over three decades, actor Vijay has remained a familiar presence in Tamil cinema, building a strong connect with audiences through his films. Now, that long journey is taking a new direction, as the actor steps into politics and becomes an active part of Tamil Nadu's evolving political landscape.

Vijay - Acting Debut

Born as C Joseph Vijay, he stepped into films as a lead with Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992. The film didn't succeed. The years that followed were far from easy, with films like Sendhoorapandi, Rasigan, Deva, Vishnu, and Chandralekha helped him stay visible, but stardom was still far away.

Turning Point

His turning point came in 1996 with Poove Unakkaga, which connected deeply with audiences and changed how he was seen in the industry.

From there, Vijay built a strong base with romantic and family dramas such as Love Today, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Ninaithen Vandhai, and Thulladha Manamum Thullum. These roles made him relatable and turned him into a household name.

From Mass Actor To 'Thalapathy'

The early 2000s marked a major shift. Films like Kushi, Priyamaanavale, and Friends strengthened his position, but Thirumalai in 2003 changed his on-screen image. This transformation peaked with Ghilli, which established him as a strong action hero. He continued this momentum with Thirupaachi, Sivakasi, and Pokkiri, securing his place among Tamil cinema's top stars.

ALSO READ: Actor Vijay's Net Worth: Properties, Cars, Investment — A Look At TVK Chief's Assets Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

In the years that followed, Vijay delivered a string of big hits like Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri, Mersal, Bigil, Master, Beast, Leo, and The Greatest of All Time. His films began combining social themes with commercial storytelling, shaping him into more than just an entertainer. During this phase, the title “Thalapathy” became closely linked to his identity.

His dancing also became a key part of his appeal, with his effortless moves and signature styles in songs like 'Appadi Podu' and 'Vaathi Coming' becoming fan favourites.

From Cinema To Politics

Parallel to his film career, Vijay was quietly building a strong connection with people off-screen through Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which carried out welfare activities across Tamil Nadu. This groundwork played a key role when he formally entered politics in 2024 by launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He also announced that his final film, Jana Nayagan, would mark his exit from cinema to focus fully on public life.

Now, with results of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections showing his party performing strongly against established forces like DMK and AIADMK, Vijay's shift appears to be more than just a celebrity move, marking the start of a journey where the real test lies in turning the public support he garnered into meaningful change.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Vijay's TVK Looks To Dethrone DMK, AIADMK From Stronghold

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