Manappuram Finance Q4 Results: Profit Surges; Declares Dividend, Check Record Date

Manappuram Finance Ltd. saw a consolidated net profit of Rs 404 crore from the year-ago period's loss of Rs 191 crore, for the fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday.

The firm declared a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders is May 11.

The company's total income increased 11% to Rs 2,626 crore YoY (year-on-year) from Rs 2,363 crore in the year-ago period.

Manappuram Finance Q4FY26 Results Highlights (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 404 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 191.2 crore

Total Income up 11.1% to Rs 2,626 crore Vs Rs 2,363 crore

The company's managing director V P Nanadamkumar received a warning from the Securities And Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on April 27. This was due to a delay in disclosure of share encumbrances.

The letter referred to transactions conducted between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, 2018, which were reported on Oct. 11, 2018, a delay of seven days.SEBI said the late disclosure violates Regulation 31(1) read with Regulation 31(3) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

The company confirmed that VP Nandakumar has not been penalised by the board or SEBI. It further stated that the warning letter bears no financial impact, as it pertains to Nandakumar only on a personal capacity.

Share price of Manappuram Finance Ltd. saw a 3.67% uptick to Rs 305.15 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.51% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Manappuram Shares In Focus After MD Gets SEBI Warning

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