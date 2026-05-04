Patriot OTT Release Details: When, Where To Watch Mammootty-Mohanlal Spy Thriller

The much-anticipated Malayalam spy thriller Patriot is enjoying its theatrical run. Released on May 1, 2026, the film brought together two of Malayalam cinema's biggest icons, Mammootty and Mohanlal. While it has only been at the box office for 3 days, the conversation has already shifted to its OTT release as fans await the digital debut of the film.

Patriot - Box Office Journey

Patriot had a thunderous opening on May 1, 2026, collecting Rs 10 crore on Day 1. Overseas, the film collected a total of Rs 16.5 crore in gross collections, raising its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 28.1 crore.

However, the film witnessed a drop on Day 2, collecting around Rs 6.15 crore net in India. With a positive response from the overseas market, the film collected Rs 13.00 crore on Day 2, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 48.23 crore.

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The weekend saw a further dip as it collected Rs 5.5-crore net on Sunday. With the total India net collections of Rs 21.65 crore, the film comfortably crossed Rs 63.61 crore in terms of worldwide gross collection, within 3 days of its release.

About The Film

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is a high-stakes spy action thriller. It is produced by Anto Joseph and K. G. Anil Kumar under the banners of Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappus Entertainments. Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil (the main antagonist), Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon.

The story revolves around undercover operatives who uncover a massive surveillance conspiracy threatening national security.

Patriot OTT Release - When And Where To Watch

The high-octane Malayalam spy thriller Patriot is all set to make its digital debut soon after its successful theatrical run. According to FilmiBeat, the streaming rights of the film have been acquired by ZEE5.

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While the makers are yet to announce an official OTT release date, industry sources suggest the film is likely to stream on ZEE5 by the end of May or early June. This is based on the recent Malayalam film patterns that follow a digital debut after about 4 weeks of their theatrical run. However, it depends on how long the film can be sustained at the box office.

Additionally, the satellite rights are also with the ZEE network, with Zee Keralam likely to broadcast the film on television, after the OTT release.

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