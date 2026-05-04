'Dhurandhar 2' Vs 'Bhooth Bangla' Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Slows Down, Akshay Kumar Posts Strong Sunday

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' continued its modest run in its seventh week, while Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' recorded an uptick in collections in its third weekend. Despite facing stiff competition from new releases, both films managed to sustain audience interest and continued their theatrical run, even as the number of shows dropped significantly.

Box Office Collection - Day 46 vs Day 17

On Day 46 (seventh Sunday), 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' garnered Rs 1.25 crore net in India across 719 shows, as per Sacnilk reports, marking an 8.7% growth from the previous day's collections.

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In comparison, 'Bhooth Bangla' on its Day 17 (third Sunday) mopped up a higher net income of Rs 5.50 crore across 4,249 shows, indicating a robust 26.4% growth from the previous day.

Total Collection

The latest figures have taken 'Dhurandhar 2' India gross collection to Rs 1,362.61 crore and India net to Rs 1,138.54 crore till now. Overseas, the film has added Rs 425.75 crore, pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 1,788.36 crore.

'Bhooth Bangla's' India gross stands at Rs 169.27 crore and India net at Rs 142.50 crore. Overseas, the film has collected Rs 56.25 crore, taking its worldwide gross to a solid Rs 225.52 crore.

Occupancy Trends

This is what the seventh-week run looked like for 'Dhurandhar 2':

Hindi: 39.0% occupancy across 675 shows, collecting Rs 1.19 crore.

Tamil: Highest occupancy at 67.0% from 12 shows, collecting Rs 0.03 crore.

Telugu: 23.0% occupancy across 27 shows, collecting Rs 0.02 crore.

Kannada: 11.0% occupancy from just 5 shows, collecting Rs 0.01 crore.

Meanwhile, 'Bhooth Bangla' recorded 33.77% overall Hindi occupancy. Morning shows recorded low figures of 13.42%, while the afternoon shows showed a 40.08% surge in occupancy. Evening shows further jumped to 48.08% before the day concluded, with night shows recording 33.50% occupancy.

How both fare in comparison

With 'Dhurandhar 2' now in its seventh week, collections remain steady, but modest across reduced shows. 'Bhooth Bangla', which was in its third weekend, saw a boost in total collections.

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Weekly Collections

'Dhurandhar 2' reported weekly collections of Rs 674.17 crore in Week 1, Rs 263.65 crore in Week 2, Rs 110.60 crore in Week 3, Rs 54.70 crore in Week 4, Rs 19.52 crore in Week 5, and Rs 12.45 crore in Week 6.

'Bhooth Bangla' saw box office collection of Rs 84.40 crore in Week 1 and Rs 43.75 crore in Week 2.

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