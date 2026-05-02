Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Opens Strong, Mints This Amount

Raja Shivaji, Riteish Deshmukh's much-awaited historical action-drama, has made a strong debut at the box office, drawing significant attention, especially from the Marathi audiences, on its first day of release.

The film, which was released on Maharashtra Day (May 1), is being praised as a grand tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

Raja Shivaji - Box Office Collection Day 2

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji has stormed the box office on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected a solid Rs 11.35 crore net in India across 6,192 shows. With Day 2 currently going on, the film has accumulated Rs 2.68 crore so far across 3,041 shows.

The total India gross collections currently stand at Rs 16.67 crore and total India net collections are reported as Rs 14.03 crore so far.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

The film's performance was sharply divided between the two languages, Marathi and Hindi. The Marathi version dominated the opening day with Rs 8 crore net at a strong 68% occupancy from just 1,941 shows. In contrast, the Hindi version collected Rs 3.35 crore net from 4,251 shows with a lower 16% occupancy.

As of Day 2, the Marathi version collected Rs 1.90 crore with an occupancy of 45.0% while the Hindi version is gearing up with Rs 0.78 crore, but a lower occupancy of 11.0%.

Occupancy

Marathi (2D) : The Marathi (2D) version of Raja Shivaji recorded a strong overall occupancy of 68.86% on its opening day. Morning shows started at 53.71%, but the film gained a strong grip with afternoon (75.29%) and evening (75.71%) shows. Night shows recorded a healthy occupancy of 70.71%.

As of Day 2, the overall occupancy so far is an impressive 30.57%.

: The Marathi (2D) version of Raja Shivaji recorded a strong overall occupancy of 68.86% on its opening day. Morning shows started at 53.71%, but the film gained a strong grip with afternoon (75.29%) and evening (75.71%) shows. Night shows recorded a healthy occupancy of 70.71%. As of Day 2, the overall occupancy so far is an impressive 30.57%. Hindi (2D): The Hindi version saw a lower occupancy rate throughout the opening day compared to the Marathi version. The afternoon shows led with 28.38%, followed by evening (25.08%) and night (23.46%). Morning showed the lowest turnout at 12.54%.

As of Day 2, the overall occupancy lags at 8.00% so far. With afternoon, evening, and night shows data yet to be updated, the overall figures are expected to rise.

Occupancy In Major Regions

Marathi (2D) : Pune led with an excellent 82.5% occupancy across 362 shows, while Mumbai recorded a solid 73.5% from 601 shows, on Day 1. As of Day 2, Pune still leads the chart with 50% occupancy across 284 shows, while Mumbai saw 26% occupancy so far across 459 shows. Nagpur holds the lowest occupancy rate currently across 49 shows.

: Pune led with an excellent 82.5% occupancy across 362 shows, while Mumbai recorded a solid 73.5% from 601 shows, on Day 1. As of Day 2, Pune still leads the chart with 50% occupancy across 284 shows, while Mumbai saw 26% occupancy so far across 459 shows. Nagpur holds the lowest occupancy rate currently across 49 shows. Hindi (2D): On Day 1, Pune led with strong 64.3% from 66 shows and Mumbai, with 113 shows recorded 39.5%. However, massive markets like NCR recorded 13% from 396 shows, and Ahmedabad, with 366 shows, saw 8.3%.

As of Day 2, Pune still leads with 31.0% across 57 shows, while Mumbai, across 92 shows recorded 16.0%. NCR and Ahmedabad have recorded some of the lowest occupancies so far.

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Raja Shivaji concluded its advance bookings with a strong Rs 5.14 crore gross (excluding block seats). Notably, the original Marathi version alone earned a historic Rs 4.25 crore gross (Rs 3.60 crore net). This marks a milestone moment for the industry, placing the film at the top of the highest opening day in Marathi cinema.

About The Film

Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh. It portrays the inspiring journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Riteish Deshmukh leads the film as Shivaji Maharaj, supported by a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, and others.

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