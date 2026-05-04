Final Results Of Assam Election 2026: Check How Many Seats BJP, Congress, BOPF And Other Parties Won

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday thanked the people of Assam for giving a third consecutive term to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and said that the state's victory is a reflection of the positive work of the government, the PM's thrust on the state's development.

The BJP won 82 seats in the state assembly election.

Himanta Biswa Sarma won the Jalukbari seat over his nearest Congress rival, Bidisha Neog, by over 80,000 votes. He polled 1,27,151 votes, while Neog secured 37,717 votes at the end of the last round of counting.

Sarma won the seat by the margin of 89,434.

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Veteran BJP leader Hitendra Nath Goswami registered a significant victory in Jorhat seat, defeating Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi by over 23,000 votes. Goswami's low-key, grassroots-focused campaign paid dividends as he secured his sixth term in the assembly.

His win also halted Gogoi's debut attempt to enter the state assembly, with the Congress leader currently serving as a third-term MP from Jorhat in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Sarma said, "It is an unprecedented victory for a ruling alliance. It is for the first time that the BJP has secured a majority in the state."

"Hat-trick with a century!" the CM said in a post on X, as the ruling alliance headed for a three-digit figure.

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Here's a look at party-wise tally in Assam Elections

— Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 82

— Indian National Congress (INC): 19

— Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF): 10

—Asom Gana Parishad (AGP): 10

— All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF): 2

—Raijor Dal (RJRD): 2

— All India Trinamool Congress (AITC): 1

In terms of vote share, BJP received 37.82 %. Congress polled 29.83% votes.

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