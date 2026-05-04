TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu: Check Full List Of Winning MLAs From Vijay's Party

Actor-turned politician Vijay has created a huge ripple in Tamil Nadu's political future. His party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are set to be the major winners from the 2026 Assembly elections in the state. TVK, making their debut in the state elections, have stunned the duopoly of both DMK and AIADMK.

A total of 234 seats are at stake in the southern Indian state and the target number needed is 118 seats. As per the latest trends, TVK are leading in 108 seats, whereas DMK+ leads in 76 seats and AIADMK+ are leading in 49 seats.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Updates: Vijay's TVK Nears Majority-Mark, Stalin Defeated From DMK Stronghold

From those that are confirmed, the TVK have won 31 seats. TVK are in search of the target number, and there is still time for all the votes to be counted. But it seems likely that the actor will become the new cheif minister in Tamil Nadu.

Here is a look of the 31 seats that TVK have won as of 6:27 p.m. on May 4:

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