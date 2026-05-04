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TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu: Check Full List Of Winning MLAs From Vijay's Party

A total of 234 seats are at stake in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu and the target number needed is 118 seats. TVK are well-ahead of DMK and AIADMK in the race.

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TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu: Check Full List Of Winning MLAs From Vijay's Party
Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are set to win the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.
Photo Source: PTI

Actor-turned politician Vijay has created a huge ripple in Tamil Nadu's political future. His party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are set to be the major winners from the 2026 Assembly elections in the state. TVK, making their debut in the state elections, have stunned the duopoly of both DMK and AIADMK.

A total of 234 seats are at stake in the southern Indian state and the target number needed is 118 seats. As per the latest trends, TVK are leading in 108 seats, whereas DMK+ leads in 76 seats and AIADMK+ are leading in 49 seats.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Updates: Vijay's TVK Nears Majority-Mark, Stalin Defeated From DMK Stronghold

From those that are confirmed, the TVK have won 31 seats. TVK are in search of the target number, and there is still time for all the votes to be counted. But it seems likely that the actor will become the new cheif minister in Tamil Nadu.

Here is a look of the 31 seats that TVK have won as of 6:27 p.m. on May 4:

S.NoConstituencyWinning CandidateTotal VotesMarginStatus
1POONAMALLEE(5)PRAKASAM.R1613097274025/25
2MADAVARAM(9)M.L.VIJAYPRABHU1904629498519/19
3KOLATHUR(13)V. S. BABU82997879522/22
4VILLIVAKKAM(14)AADHAV ARJUNA664451730219/19
5THIRU-VI-KA-NAGAR(15)M. R. PALLAVI691252233317/17
6ROYAPURAM(17)K.V. VIJAY DAMU590911424915/15
7THOUSAND LIGHTS(20)PRABHAKAR.J.C.D589651514118/18
8ANNA NAGAR(21)V.K.RAMKUMAR713752136320/20
9THIYAGARAYANAGAR(24)ANAND N516321302718/18
10MYLAPORE(25)VENKATARAMANAN. P700702897221/21
11VELACHERY(26)KUMAR. R804303330523/23
12UTHIRAMERUR(36)MUNIRATHINAM.J849171422324/24
13RASIPURAM(92)LOGESH TAMILSELVAN D748081451121/21
14SENTHAMANGALAM(93)P CHANDRASEKAR68815265523/23
15ERODE (EAST)(98)M.VIJAY BALAJI697472396620/20
16MODAKKURICHI(100)D.SHANMUGAN60715243021/21
17GOBICHETTIPALAYAM(106)SENGOTTAIYAN.K.A826121662023/23
18BHAVANISAGAR(107)V.P.TAMILSELVI72391456924/24
19KAVUNDAMPALAYAM(117)KANIMOZHI SANTHOSH1464664214028/28
20MUSIRI(145)M.VIGNESH712811744221/21
21THURAIYUR(146)RAVISANKAR.M66263961423/23
22THANJAVUR(174)R. VIJAYSARAVANAN877051695524/24
23ARANTHANGI(183)MOHAMED FARVAS. J732441006223/23
24MADURAI EAST(189)KARTHIKEYAN S1187771654729/29
25MADURAI NORTH(191)A.KALLANAI728531803819/19
26MADURAI CENTRAL(193)MADHAR BADHURUDEEN634141912819/19
27RAJAPALAYAM(202)JEGADESHWARI. K655481060521/21
28SRIVAIKUNTAM(216)SARAVANAN. G58814118621/21
29TIRUNELVELI(224)MURUGHAN.R.S.758401141428/28
30NANGUNERI(227)REDDIARPATTI V. NARAYANAN749521641925/25
31RADHAPURAM(228)DR.SATHISH CHRISTOPHER699471231326/26

ALSO READ | Thalapathy Shift: A Look At Vijay's Journey From Box Office To Blockbuster Election Debut

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