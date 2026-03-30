Actor Vijay's Net Worth: Properties, Cars, Investment — A Look At TVK Chief's Assets Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, making his electoral debut this year, has reported total assets of approximately Rs 603.20 crore in his nomination affidavit submitted in Chennai on Monday.

Vijay is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchi East constituencies under his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The filing shows that a major share of his wealth lies in movable assets valued at Rs 404.58 crore, while immovable assets—including land in Kodaikanal and properties in Chennai—are pegged at Rs198.62 crore.

The affidavit also highlights ongoing tax disputes. An amount of Rs1.50 crore for the 2015–16 assessment year is pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and the High Court.

Additionally, Rs 14.13 lakh related to 2022–23 is under consideration with the CIT(A), along with Rs 91.36 lakh for 2011–12 and Rs 88.96 lakh for 2015–16.

He has declared no outstanding dues to banks or financial institutions.

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His wife, Sangeetha, has reported assets worth Rs15.76 crore, including Rs 15.51 crore in movable assets and Rs 25 lakh in immovable property.

Vijay's disclosures include bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore and cash holdings of Rs 2 lakh.

His asset portfolio also features luxury vehicles such as BMW 530, Toyota Lexus, Toyota Vellfire and BMW i7.

He has declared ownership of 883 grams of gold and silver valued at Rs 15 lakh.

For the financial year 2024–25, Vijay reported a total income of Rs 184.53 crore.

The affidavit further details several loans and advances extended by him, including Rs 3 crore to TVK General Secretary N Anand, Rs 3.02 crore to his father S A Chandrasekar, Rs 8.71 lakh to his mother Shoba Sekar, and Re 20 crore each to A L P Antonious Britto and the Kokilambal Educational Trust.

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He has also extended Rs 12.60 crore to his wife Sangeetha, Rs 8.78 lakh to his son Jason Sanjay and Rs 4.60 lakh to his daughter Divya Sasha.

According to the affidavit, his sources of income include self-employment, interest earnings and rental income. He has stated that there are no pending criminal cases against him and that he has not been convicted of any offence.

On the educational front, Vijay noted that he discontinued his BSc course at Loyola College, Chennai, in 1992 after completing his Class 10 and 12 through private study in 1989 and 1991.

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