United Breweries Q4 Results: Profit Up 4% Even As Revenue Slips; Dividend Declared

United Breweries Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 rose 4.6%, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 102 crore, compared to Rs 97.6 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue from operations has declined over 3% to Rs 2,250 crore as against Rs 2,323 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The Kingfisher manufacturer has also declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share, and said that if approved it will be paid on or before Sept. 10, 2026.

"The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten Only) per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, the dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or before Thursday, September 10, 2026," the filing stated.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation slumped 25.5% to Rs 139 crore from Rs 187 crore year-on-year while Ebitda margin narrowed from 8% in Q4FY25 to 6.2% in the quarter under review.

UBL highlighted that it will see a cost impact of Rs 4 billion to Rs 5 billion in the next two to three quarters.

United Breweries Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 4.3% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 97.6 crore.

Revenue down 3.1% at Rs 2,250 crore versus Rs 2,323 crore.

2,323 crore. Ebitda down 25.5% at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 187 crore.

Margin at 6.2% versus 8%.

To pay dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY26.

UBL Share Price

UBL's stock settled 0.64% lower at Rs 1,453.80 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. This compared to a 0.36% decline in the Nifty index. The share price has fallen over 10% year-to-date and 31.78% in the last 12 months.

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