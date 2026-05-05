'Iran Will Be Blown Off If...': Trump Issues Warning Amid Hormuz Deadlock; Urges South Korea To Join Mission

US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would be 'blown off the face of the earth' if it attacks American vessels escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, after launching 'Project Freedom' to secure the route.

Trump made the comment in an interview with Fox News.

He also described the ongoing US naval effort as “one of the greatest military maneuvers ever done.”

“We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before. We have the best equipment. We have stuff all over the world. We have these bases worldwide. They're all stocked up with equipment. We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it,” said Trump.

ALSO READ: US Trashes Iran's Claim Of Striking American Warship In Hormuz

Meanwhile, Trump claimed that Iran is now more malleable in talks and the US has more ammo than before.

Trump urged South Korea to join the US mission against Iran after a South Korean ship was hit by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it's time for South Korea to come and join the mission!," said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Giving details about Project Freedom, Admiral Brad Cooper said that over the last 12 hours, US has reached out to dozens of ships and shipping companies to encourage traffic flow through the Strait, consistent with the President's intent to help guide ships safely through the narrow trade corridor.

He added that the IRGC has launched multiple cruise missiles, drones and small boats at ships that we are protecting. We have defeated each one of those threats through the clinical application of defensive munitions.

ALSO READ: Iran Blocks Entry Of Two US Warships In Hormuz; Army Chief Warns Against Crossing 'Red Line'

"US forces are helping the international community in restoring the flow of global commerce, while the IRGC, on the other hand, is doing everything it can to terrorize and threaten commercial shipping. My operational assessment overall is that the US military has the clear advantage. We have an enormous amount of capability and firepower concentrated in and around the Strait, including AH-64 Apache and MH-60 Seahawk helicopters used just this morning to eliminate six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping," said Cooper.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragachi said that events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis.

"As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into a quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE," Aragachi said in a post on X.

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