Dell Grants COO Clarke Performance Options Worth $132 Million

Dell Technologies Inc. granted Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke stock options estimated to be worth $132.4 million in 2031 if the company meets annual performance goals.

The "special performance-based stock options award" is part of Clarke's $154.3 million in total compensation for the recent fiscal year, the company disclosed Monday in a filing. No other company executive received a grant of this size or duration.

Dell said the grant was issued on Sept. 30 as a one-time award allowing Clarke to buy 2.5 million Dell Class C shares that vest on March 15, 2031. The award is "subject to achievement of a market capitalization performance goal and an adjusted free cash flow performance goal, and continued employment through the vesting date."

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The company said the decision shows "its strong conviction in his leadership and central role in positioning Dell Technologies for long-term success."

In February, Dell shares jumped the most in two years on enthusiasm for the sales prospects of its artificial intelligence servers, which house chips that run AI workloads for companies like CoreWeave Inc. and Nscale Global Holdings Ltd., as well as corporate clients and major AI providers. The stock closed Monday at $211.64 in New York and has gained 68% this year.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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