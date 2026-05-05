BJP '200' Paar In Bengal, Vijay's TVK Hits Century In Tamil Nadu, UDF Clears Halfway Mark In Kerala

In one of the most dramatic single-day verdicts in recent Indian electoral history, ruling parties in all three poll-bound states — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala — were swept out of power. While NDA retained its bastion in Assam and Puducherry.

The BJP stormed Bengal beyond the 200-seat mark, superstar Vijay's debut party TVK hit a century in Tamil Nadu, and the Congress-led UDF returned to power in Kerala. Chief Ministers of all three states lost their own seats.

West Bengal: BJP's Historic Conquest

After three decades of the Left and fifteen years of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, West Bengal has been politically conquered by the BJP in what is being called the party's most significant state-level win since Uttar Pradesh 2017.

Key Highlights:

— BJP won in 206 seats in the 294-member assembly — comfortably past the 148-seat majority mark, giving the party a commanding mandate to form government on its own.

— Mamata Banerjee loses her seat — the TMC supremo and three-term Chief Minister was defeated in her own constituency, a personal blow that effectively ends her 15-year dominance over Bengal politics.

— TMC in freefall — the Trinamool Congress won 80 seats, its worst-ever assembly tally, with several senior cabinet ministers losing their constituencies.

— Left-Congress alliance wiped out— the INDIA bloc partners failed to put up a significant fight, with the Left unable to recover its lost ground despite fielding high-profile candidates.

Tamil Nadu: Vijay's TVK Stuns Dravidian Old Guard

Tamil Nadu delivered its most jaw-dropping verdict in a generation as political newcomer Vijay led his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to a historic debut in its very first assembly election — humbling the DMK government in the process.

Key Highlights:

— TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, emerging as the single largest party and comfortably within striking distance of the 118-seat majority with alliance partners.

— MK Stalin loses his seat: The sitting Chief Minister and DMK president was defeated in his own constituency, a result that has sent shockwaves through the party. It is the first time in decades that a sitting Tamil Nadu CM has lost personally.

— DMK reduced to below 60 seats: The ruling party, which had won a massive mandate in 2021, haemorrhaged votes across all regions, particularly in Chennai and the southern districts.

— AIADMK marginalised — Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led AIADMK, which allied with BJP, managed to win only 47 seats, completing the party's long post-Jayalalithaa decline.

Vijay's winning formula: TVK's campaign focussed heavily on youth unemployment, anti-corruption, and Vijay's mass connect, particularly among first-time voters aged 18–25 who turned out in large numbers.

Kerala: UDF Ends LDF's Five-Year Hold

Kerala, which has historically alternated between the LDF and UDF every five years, held true to its pattern — but the scale of the LDF's defeat surprised even opposition strategists.

Key Highlights:

— UDF won 100 seats and crosses 71-seat majority mark in the 140-member assembly, with Congress emerging as the dominant force within the front, winning 63 seats on its own.

— Pinarayi Vijayan lost his seat. The the 79-year-old CPI(M) veteran and two-term Chief Minister was defeated in Dharmadom, his traditional stronghold. It marks the end of an era for Kerala's Left movement.

— CPI(M) faces succession crisis — with Pinarayi out and no clear second-generation leader in sight, the party faces a serious internal reckoning ahead of the next Lok Sabha cycle.

— BJP opens account — the NDA registered notable gains in the Thrissur–Palakkad belt, winning 8–10 seats, its best-ever Kerala tally and a sign of growing saffron inroads in a traditionally two-front state.

— KPCC president's strategy of aggressive ground campaigning and avoiding over-dependence on central leadership paid off, restoring the party's credibility in the state.

ALSO READ: Final Results Of West Bengal Elections 2026: Check How Many Seats BJP, TMC, CPM, Other Parties Won

Assam: BJP Retains Power With Himanta's Commanding Return

Unlike the three states where incumbents were swept away, Assam bucked the anti-incumbency tide decisively — delivering BJP its most comfortable mandate in the state since it first came to power in 2016.

Key Highlights

— BJP won 82 seats in the 126-member assembly, well past the 64-seat majority mark, giving Himanta Biswa Sarma a another full term with a stronger mandate than his first.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma retains his seat — the Chief Minister won from Jalukbari by a significantly improved margin, cementing his position as the BJP's most electorally reliable Chief Minister in the east.

— Congress-led opposition collapses — the grand alliance of Congress, AIUDF, and BPF failed to stitch together a coherent counter-narrative, finishing well below 40 seats collectively and in disarray.

— AIUDF halved — Badruddin Ajmal's party, which had 16 seats in the outgoing assembly, was reduced to single digits, reflecting a sharp consolidation of Muslim votes towards Congress rather than AIUDF.

— NDA's smaller allies hold firm — the AGP and UPPL retained their footholds in Bodoland and the Brahmaputra Valley, keeping the alliance's seat tally comfortably above 85.

Puducherry: Ragaswamy Defies The Tide, Wins Fifth Term

While Chief Ministers fell like dominoes across the country on Monday, Puducherry's N. Rangasamy stood firm — returning to power for a fifth time and cementing his status as the Union Territory's most enduring political force.

Key Highlights

— NRC won 12 of 30 seats, BJP 4, and AIADMK and new entrant LJK adding one each.

— N. Rangasamy won his seat and will return for a historic fifth term, making him one of the rare incumbents to survive what was otherwise a sweeping anti-establishment day nationally.

ALSO READ: Final Results Of Tamil Nadu Elections: Check How Many Seats TVK, DMK, AIADMK And Other Parties Won

— Congress-DMK alliance collapses: The opposition front, which had won 9 seats in 2021, was further reduced to just 6 seats, a significant regression that signals a weakening opposition footprint in the UT.

— TVK makes a surprise entry — riding the wave from next-door Tamil Nadu, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won 3 seats in Puducherry in its debut outing in the UT, hinting at a regional spillover effect.

— 'Lottery King' connection — LJK, the party of Jose Charles Martin, son of controversial businessman Santiago Martin, won a seat on its very first electoral outing, injecting a fresh and contentious element into Puducherry's political landscape.

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