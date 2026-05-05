'Keep Supply Of Food, Water, Medication': US Embassy Warns Citizens In UAE Of 'Potential Aerial Threats'

The United States Mission to the UAE issued an urgent security alert on Tuesday, warning American citizens in the country of potential aerial threats, urging them to stock essential supplies and be prepared to take shelter — as Iran launched a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes targeting the Gulf nation amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

The alert, posted by the official handle @USAinUAE on X, came more than five hours after the UAE Ministry of Interior had already sent out emergency mobile alerts to residents across the country.

The post read, "On May 4, 2026, the UAE Ministry of Interior issued several public alerts via mobile phone that warned of potential aerial threats. The U.S. Mission to the UAE is monitoring the situation and urges Americans to please follow instructions from UAE authorities and be prepared to take shelter if instructed."

The alert notably made no mention of Iran by name, referring only to "aerial threats." The Embassy also confirmed that its travel advisory for the UAE remains at 'Level 3: Reconsider Travel'— one step below the highest warning level.

The Embassy disclosed it is currently on ordered-departure status, meaning non-emergency US government personnel have already been relocated outside the UAE. Routine visa services remain suspended. Americans requiring consular assistance have been directed to the US Citizen Services Navigator.

Embassy Advisory To American Citizens

- Stock food, water, medications, and essential supplies for a prolonged shelter period

- Stay away from glass doors, windows, and fallen debris if an aerial attack occurs

- Keep phones charged with emergency numbers pre-saved

- Maintain travel documents and keep a low profile

- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)

- Emergency numbers: UAE services — 999 | Embassy Abu Dhabi — +971-2-414-2200 | Consulate Dubai — +971-4-309-4000

Update for U.S. citizens in the UAE— please read the below in its entirety:



Event: Potential Aerial Threats in the UAE



On May 4, 2026, the UAE Ministry of Interior issued several public alerts via mobile phone that warned of potential aerial threats. The U.S. Mission to the… pic.twitter.com/Wb65UuEe7L — US Mission to UAE (@USAinUAE) May 4, 2026

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The Broader Context

US President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations" against Iran on February 28, with massive joint US-Israeli strikes targeting military, government, and infrastructure sites. Following a two-week ceasefire and failed peace talks in Pakistan in April, Trump announced an open-ended extension of the ceasefire alongside a continued US blockade. Iran's strikes on the UAE appear to be a direct consequence of that escalating standoff.

ALSO READ: 'Iran Will Be Blown Off If...': Trump Issues Warning Amid Hormuz Deadlock; Urges South Korea To Join Mission

The latest attacks on the UAE resulted in three moderate injuries, with the country's Ministry of Defense stating it "remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats."

Iran's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, claimed it bore "no animosity" toward Gulf states, but had targeted UAE territory because it "had to defend" itself against what it called US-Israeli aggression.

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