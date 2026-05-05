21 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Massive Explosion At China Firework Factory, President Xi Jinping Orders Probe

A massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan province killed at least 21 people and injured 61 others, state media reported Monday.

The blast occurred around 4:40 PM at Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co. in Liuyang, a major fireworks production hub under Changsha.

Videos on social media showed thick white smoke billowing high into the sky in the immediate aftermath.

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The impact of blast was reportedly felt in neighboring areas, though the full extent of the damage to the facility and surrounding structures is still being assessed. Local residents described a violent scene as the shockwave hurled heavy rocks onto roadsides, creating hazardous conditions throughout the area, as per reports.

WATCH: Massive explosion at fireworks factory in Guandu Township, Liuyang, China Monday afternoon.



According to new information, 21 people were killed with 61 others injured. pic.twitter.com/bwBs0kHlNQ — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 5, 2026

Emergency response teams have launched an intensive rescue operation at the site to locate survivors and secure the facility. While teams continue to sift through the wreckage, officials have not yet announced a formal cause for the explosion.

Investigators are expected to conduct a comprehensive review of the workshop's safety protocols and chemical storage once the area is deemed stable.

President Xi Jinping has issued a formal directive calling for "all-out efforts" to locate those still unaccounted for and to provide urgent medical care for the injured.

Following the disaster, Xi has ordered authorities to launch an immediate investigation into the blast and ensure the aftermath is handled with "profound lessons" in mind. According to a Xinhua report, the President emphasized that those responsible must be held strictly accountable for the tragedy.

Stressing a national mandate for workplace safety, President Xi called on all regions and departments to reinforce their oversight responsibilities. The directive orders a nationwide strengthening of risk screening and hazard control, specifically targeting key industrial sectors.

This tragedy marks the second major incident involving pyrotechnics in recent months. Less than three months ago, a firecracker store explosion in Hubei province claimed 12 lives, raising renewed concerns regarding safety standards in the industry.

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