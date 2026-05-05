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Vijay's TVK Explores Alliances As Party Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government

In a historic win, new entrant TVK emerged as the largest party with 108 seats in Tamil Nadu but fell short of a majority. The party is exploring alliances with Congress, Left parties, and IUML to cross the 118-mark and form the government.

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Vijay's TVK Explores Alliances As Party Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government

In a seismic shift in Tamil Nadu politics, actor Vijay's debutante party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has emerged as the single largest entity in the 234-member Assembly, though it remains short of a clear majority.

Final tallies show the TVK securing 108 seats, a historic feat for a political newcomer. Despite the strong performance, the party remains 10 seats shy of the 118 required to form a government independently.

Potential Alliance

Vijay's father has extended an open invitation to the Congress to join a TVK-led alliance, as per media reports.

However, a partnership with Congress alone will not be sufficient to bridge the gap. Congress holds only five seats, which would bring a potential TVK-Congress coalition to 113, still five seats short of the majority mark.

Political analysts are now pointing toward smaller ideological blocs to bridge the gap, suggesting that a multi-party coalition could push Vijay past the threshold. The CPI and CPI(M), holding two seats each, could provide a combined four-seat boost, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), with its 2 seats, could potentially also be a critical part of the puzzle.
A coalition comprising TVK (108), Congress (5), CPI (2), CPI(M) (2), and potentially IUML (2) would bring the total to 119 seats, one past the majority mark.

Wishes Pour In From Celebs

Actor and Member of Parliament Kamal Haasan congratulated actor-politician Vijay on his victory on social media. He wrote, "My congratulations to the leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Thiru Vijay, and the members of his party, who have earned the people's trust and achieved a great victory in their very first election. My best wishes for their public service to flourish."

Telugu icon Chiranjeevi extended his congratulations to Vijay.

Superstar Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media handle X to share a warm message to Vijay over TVK's victory.

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