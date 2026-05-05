Stocks To Watch Today: Coforge, Hero MotoCorp. L&T, M&M, Marico, Tata Tech, Sobha & More

Stocks of WCoforge Ltd., Hero MotoCorp., Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, MaricoLtd. and Tata Technoogy Ltd. wiill catch investors' attention on Monday.

Earnings In Focus

Aadhar Housing Finance, AAVAS Financiers, Aeroflex Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, DCW, GNG Electronics, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gallantt Ispat, GHCL, Hero MotoCorp, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lloyds Engineering Works, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Marico, PTC India Financial Services, Punjab National Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Raymond, Raymond Realty, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Shoppers Stop, S.J.S. Enterprises, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, SRF, United Breweries, Voltamp Transformers

Earnings Post Market Hours

Wockhardt Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 29.9% at Rs. 965 crore versus Rs. 743 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 225 crore versus Rs. 64 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.3% versus 8.6%.

Net Profit at Rs. 166 crore versus loss of Rs. 25 crore.

The company approves fundraising via QIP, equity, and other modes.

Jindal Stainless Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 7.8% at Rs. 11,337 crore versus Rs. 10,518 crore.

EBITDA up 3.3% at Rs. 1,455 crore versus Rs. 1,408 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.8% versus 13.4%.

Net Profit up 1.9% at Rs. 844 crore versus Rs. 828 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 3 per share.

Petronet LNG Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue down 15.4% at Rs. 9,442 crore versus Rs. 11,164 crore.

EBITDA up 55.2% at Rs. 1,861 crore versus Rs. 1,199 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.7% versus 10.7%.

Net Profit up 57.6% at Rs. 1,371 crore versus Rs. 870 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 3 per share.

Manappuram Finance Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 11.1% at Rs. 2,626 crore versus Rs. 2,363 crore.

Net Profit at Rs. 404 crore versus loss of Rs. 191.2 crore.

Tata Technologies Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 15.1% at Rs. 1,572 crore versus Rs. 1,366 crore.

EBIT up 31% at Rs. 205 crore versus Rs. 157 crore.

EBIT margin at 13.1% versus 11.9%.

Net Profit at Rs. 204 crore versus Rs. 6.6 crore.

Includes one‑time labour‑code cost of Rs. 56.1 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 8.35 and a special dividend of Rs. 3.35 per share.

ALSO READ: Tata Tech To Reward Shareholders With Two Dividends; Check Record Date, Other Details

Sobha Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 60.2% at Rs. 1,988 crore versus Rs. 1,241 crore.

EBITDA up 61.8% at Rs. 152 crore versus Rs. 94 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.65% versus 7.58%.

Net Profit at Rs. 91.8 crore versus Rs. 40.9 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 6 per share.

Re-Appoints Jagadish Nangineni As MD For 5 Yrs From Apr 1, 2027

KEI Industries Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 19.3% at Rs. 3,476 crore versus Rs. 2,915 crore.

EBITDA up 26.7% at Rs. 382 crore versus Rs. 301 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11% versus 10.3%.

Net Profit up 25.5% at Rs. 284 crore versus Rs. 227 crore.

Tata Chemicals Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 2% at Rs. 3,438 crore versus Rs. 3,509 crore.

EBITDA down 16.2% at Rs. 274 crore versus Rs. 327 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8% versus 9.3%.

Net Loss at Rs. 2,132 crore versus loss of Rs. 56 crore.

Includes one‑time cost of Rs. 1,837 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 11 per share.

Considered investment of Rs.100 crore towards Debottlenecking salt capacity at its plant located at Mithapur by 82,500 TPA.

Aarti Industries Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 13.2% at Rs. 2,206 crore versus Rs. 1,949 crore.

EBITDA up 30.4% at Rs. 343 crore versus Rs. 263 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.5% versus 13.5%.

Net Profit up 42.7% at Rs. 137 crore versus Rs. 96 crore.

CAMS Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.3% at Rs. 395 crore versus Rs. 390 crore.

EBIT up 1% at Rs. 155 crore versus Rs. 154 crore.

EBIT margin at 39.2% versus 39.4%.

Net Profit nearly flat at Rs. 126 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 4 per share.

IIFL Capital Services Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Total revenue down 9.1% at Rs. 655 crore versus Rs. 721 crore.

Net profit down 38.6% at Rs. 115 crore versus Rs. 187 crore.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 3.4% at Rs. 1,386 crore versus Rs. 1,341 crore.

EBITDA down 68.7% at Rs. 121 crore versus Rs. 388 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.8% versus 29%.

Net loss at Rs. 13.4 crore versus profit of Rs. 156 crore.

Stocks In News

Meghmani Organics: The company receives approval from the Agriculture Ministry to develop nano fertiliser products, including Nano DAP, Nano NPK, and Nano Zinc, at its Gujarat facility.

The company receives approval from the Agriculture Ministry to develop nano fertiliser products, including Nano DAP, Nano NPK, and Nano Zinc, at its Gujarat facility. Aurobindo Pharma : Sanjay Chaturvedi resigns as CEO of the company's arm, Apitoria Pharma.

: Sanjay Chaturvedi resigns as CEO of the company's arm, Apitoria Pharma. Afcons Infrastructure: The company secures EPC orders worth Rs. 373 crore for civil works in April.

ALSO READ: Sobha Q4 Results: Profit More Than Doubles; Highest Dividend Since 2020 Announced — Check Record Date

Manappuram Finance : V.P. Nandakumar will continue as Managing Director until September 2026 and will transition to Non‑Executive Director and Chairperson from October 1.

: V.P. Nandakumar will continue as Managing Director until September 2026 and will transition to Non‑Executive Director and Chairperson from October 1. Dynacons Systems & Solutions : The company secures a Rs. 751 crore project from the Reserve Bank of India for private cloud infrastructure for RBI data centres.

: The company secures a Rs. 751 crore project from the Reserve Bank of India for private cloud infrastructure for RBI data centres. Antony Waste Handling Cell: The company issues a corporate guarantee of Rs. 123 crore in favour of its arm, Antony Lara Renewable.

The company issues a corporate guarantee of Rs. 123 crore in favour of its arm, Antony Lara Renewable. Prabha Energy: The company fixes May 8 as the record date for its rights issue of 96.7 lakh shares.

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