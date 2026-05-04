Iran Blocks Entry Of Two US Warships In Hormuz; Army Chief Warns Against Crossing 'Red Line'

Iran's navy reportedly issued a "swift and decisive warning" on Monday, preventing enemy warships from entering the Strait of Hormuz, according to state TV.



In a "humanitarian gesture" to support neutral nations amid the US-Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump on Sunday had stated that the country would begin an attempt on Monday to liberate ships stuck in the strait.



Meanwhile, while commenting on today's incident, Iranian Army chief Amir Hatami, in a tweet, said, "In the name of the Compeller Lord. The children of the Iranian nation are the vigilant eyes of the Persian Gulf. Every inch of these waters is within the range of our will. The American aircraft carriers, with the stealth of radar silence, imagined they could approach the Strait of Hormuz, but our response was fire. Cruise missiles and combat drones took to the skies; the security of this region is Iran's red line."

به نام خداوند قهار

فرزندان ملت ایران،چشم بیدار خلیج فارس‌اند.

هر وجب ازاین آب‌ها در تیررس اراده ماست. ناوشکن‌های آمریکا بانیرنگ خاموشی رادار به خیال نزدیک شدن به تنگه هرمز بودند؛اما پاسخ ما آتشی بود.موشک‌های کروز، و پهپادهای رزمی به پرواز درآمدند،امنیت این منطقه،خط قرمز ایران است — امیر حاتمی| Amir Hatami (@amir___hatamii) May 4, 2026

A US destroyer was struck by two missiles while cruising close to the port of Jask at the southern entrance to the strait, according to the semi-official Fars news agency, and it turned back from its effort to cross the strait.



Iran's armed forces warned foreign navies on Monday that they would face a "decisive response" if they crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Oil Prices Jump 5% On Reports Of Iranian Missiles Hitting US Warship In Hormuz



Since February 28, the majority of commercial shipping has been unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The disruotion turned into a "dual blockade" last month, as the US imposed an additional blockade to prevent vessels from leaving and arriving at Iranian ports.

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