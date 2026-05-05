What Is Hantavirus? WHO Flags Concern On Cruise Ship-Linked Disease, Issues Advisory On Global Risk

The World Health Organization has issued an advisory following a potential hantavirus epidemic on the cruise ship MV Hondius in the Atlantic Ocean, which resulted in at least three fatalities and several illnesses among passengers and crew.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantaviruses, a class of viruses, are capable of causing fatalities and severe diseases. Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome and hantavirus pulmonary syndrome are two illnesses brought on by these viruses. A class of rodent-borne viruses known as hantaviruses can cause uncommon but serious renal and respiratory illnesses in people. They are categorised as zoonotic viruses because they spread from animals to humans, mainly wild mice and rats.

According to the WHO, the risk to the general public, however, remains low. As per the latest studies, people typically contract the infection by coming into contact with infected rats or by coming into contact with their saliva, urine, or excrement.

Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), a serious respiratory disease with a 50% case fatality rate, can be brought on by hantaviruses in the Americas.

There has been scant evidence of human-to-human transmission of the Andes virus, a recognised hantavirus that is widespread throughout South America. Hantaviruses cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) in Europe and Asia.

In regions where hantaviruses are endemic, the WHO recommends ongoing efforts in patient management, detection, investigation, and reporting.

Reducing contact with rodents is the main preventive strategy. This entails thoroughly cleaning polluted areas, shutting building entry points, and storing food safely.

As per the WHO advisory, travellers and crew should be mindful of symptoms, such as fever, muscular pains, exhaustion, and breathing difficulties, and report them right away, especially if they are on ecotourism or in rural regions.

Early diagnosis and supportive care (intensive care) are essential for increasing survival because there is no specific vaccine or treatment.

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