Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh Film Enters Second Week With Decent Hold — Check Details

Riteish Deshmukh's historical action drama Raja Shivaji has stepped into its first week at the box office. After delivering a strong opening weekend and a respectable first Monday, the film is now facing the typical weekday test.

Raja Shivaji - Box Office Collection Day 5

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 1.61 crore from a total of 2,848 shows so far. With these figures, the film has now crossed a total India net of Rs 41.11 crore, while the India gross collections are currently valued at Rs 48.85 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Marathi: The Marathi version collected Rs 1.17 crore in Marathi across 956 shows. The occupancy rate currently stands at 26.0%.

Hindi: The Hindi version earned Rs 0.44 crore from 1,892 shows. However, occupancy as of now has been reported as 11.0%.

Occupancy - Day 5

Marathi (2D): The overall occupancy reported so far is 25.25%. The mornings started with a low 10.67% occupancy rate before the afternoon shows rose to 32.67%. Evening and night shows are yet to commence.

Hindi (2D): The Hindi version recorded a moderate overall occupancy of 12.96% on Day 5. Morning shows stood at 6.62%, while afternoon shows improved to 16.08%. Evening and night shows are yet to begin.

Region-Wise Breakdown

Marathi (2D): Pune reported a strong 30.5% occupancy from 146 shows, followed by Nashik at 29.0% from 20 shows. Kolhapur led with the highest occupancy at 43.0%, but only from 11 shows. Mumbai recorded 19.5% from a solid 327 shows, while Aurangabad and Nagpur reported decent occupancies from limited shows.

Hindi (2D): Pune led with the highest occupancy at 24.0% from 21 shows. Mumbai recorded a decent 14.0% from 68 shows, followed by Jaipur at 14.5% from 38 shows. NCR had the maximum shows (155) but managed only 12.0% occupancy. Most other regions reported single-digit occupancy rates.

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Box Office - Strong Weekend Performance

The film opened with impressive figures of Rs 11.35 crore, out of which the Marathi version alone raked in Rs 8 crore. The opening weekend collected solid numbers, with the first Saturday bringing in Rs 10.55 crore and Sunday collecting Rs 12.00 crore.

However, the film collected Rs 5.60 crore on Monday across 5,145 shows, following the usual weekday dip.

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