The Last Tenant: Where To Watch To Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan Shelved Film That Released After 25 Years

A long-lost film featuring Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan has finally found its way to audiences, nearly 25 years after it was made. Titled The Last Tenant, the 43-minute film quietly premiered on YouTube under the banner The Salt Inc., marking a special tribute to Irrfan on his sixth death anniversary, observed on April 29.

Before Fame Found Them

Written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and produced by him along with his wife Neena Dasgupta, the project dates back to the year 2000. It features both Irrfan and Vidya at the very start of their careers—long before they became two of the most respected performers in Indian cinema. Notably, this remains their only on-screen collaboration.

Lost And Found Again

For years, The Last Tenant was believed to be lost after its original footage went missing, leaving the film incomplete and shelved. Dasgupta had almost given up on ever recovering it until he recently found a VHS copy, making restoration and release possible.

Director Recalls The Journey

Reflecting on the journey, Dasgupta said, "I was a novice with everything to learn. I hadn't assisted anyone. I hadn't been to film school. There was no Amazon to order books from. No YouTube to watch tutorials on. Fuelled by pure intuition, I had embarked on a journey, still unsure if it could become a career. Releasing this film now, as a tribute to Irrfan, makes it even more emotional. It feels like revisiting a forgotten dream.”

The film also marks Dasgupta's directorial debut, made without a budget or industry backing—just a group of young actors and a strong creative vision.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2026: Billionaire Sudha Reddy Dazzles With 550-Carat Gem In Kalamkari Couture

Vidya Balan Reflects Her Early Days

The film is believed to be among Vidya Balan's earliest works, possibly her first after her television stint in Hum Paanch. Sharing her emotions, she said in a statement, “It feels surreal to see ‘The Last Tenant' finally reach audiences. I was just starting out, trying to find my footing. Working with Irrfan was incredibly special then and that much more now considering it's the only time I got to share screen space with him. This film is a beautiful reminder of where it all began for me, and I'm glad it is being shared as a tribute to him.”

The Last Tenant Story

The film follows a broken musician who takes shelter in an abandoned house before leaving the country, where memory, music, and longing slowly intertwine.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Ranveer Film Ends Historic Consistency Streak, Akshay Movie Sees Weekday Dip

The Last Tenant Cast

Featuring actors like Annu Khandelwal, Saurabh Agarwal, Sabya Saachi, Satish Kalra, and Anand Mishra, the film has already drawn attention, crossing nearly two lakh views within just three days of release.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.