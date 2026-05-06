Swiggy Q4 Results This Week: Date, Earnings Call Details, Q3 Performance And More

Food delivery major Swiggy Ltd. has informed stock exchanges about its upcoming meeting of its Board of Directors. The Board will primarily consider and approve the audited financial results for both standalone and consolidated operations for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Swiggy is a prominent player in the food delivery, quick commerce market, with Zomato and Zepto among its key rivals. Investors and analysts will closely focus on Swiggy's performance across its key business verticals, expansion, Ebitda improvement over last quarter and overall fiscal health.

Swiggy Q4 Results: Date

Swiggy is scheduled to hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on May 8. "This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 08, 2026, inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026," the company said.

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Swiggy Q4 Results: Trading Window

Swiggy also said that its trading window for dealing in the company's securities has been closed from Wednesday, April 1. The trading restriction will remain in place until 48 hours after the public announcement of the audited financial results. These restrictions apply to designated persons such as company directors and promoters.

Swiggy Q4 Results: Earnings Call

Swiggy has announced a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its financial results on Friday, May 8, at 5:00 p.m. IST. The call follows the company's Board meeting scheduled the same day to review audited standalone and consolidated results for Q4FY26.

Swiggy Q3FY26 vs Q3FY25 Results

Swiggy consolidated B2C Gross Order Value rose 49% year-on-year to Rs 18,122 crore from Rs 12,165 crore. Total orders increased to 294 million from 234 million from Q3FY25. Revenue from operations also grew sharply to Rs 6,148 crore versus Rs 3,993 crore in the same quarter last year. However, profitability remained under pressure. Consolidated adjusted Ebitda loss increased to Rs 712 crore from Rs 490 crore. Net loss widened to Rs 1,065 crore from Rs 799 crore in Q3FY25.

Swiggy Share Price History

Over the last five trading sessions on the NSE, Swiggy's stock is up nearly 3%, while the 1-month performance stands at 2.5%. The stock has declined 31.04% over six months, 28.70% year-to-date, and about 18.67% over the past one year. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 474 on Sept. 19, 2025 on NSE, and its 52-week low was Rs 257 on April 2, 2026.

At 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Swiggy shares were trading 1.77% up at Rs 278.55 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.06% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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