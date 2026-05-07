Craftsman Automation Declares Final Dividend For FY26 — Check Record Date

Craftsman Automation has declared final dividend of Rs 11.25 per share for the fiscal year 2025-26, along with fourth quarter results on Thursday, May 7.

"Final dividend of Rs. 11.25/- per equity share of Rs.5/- each (225%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," the company said in an exchange filing.

The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend is set on Thursday, July 16.

Craftsman Automation Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY) - Highlights

Net Profit up 74.3% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 66.8 crore

Revenue up 27.3% at Rs 2,226 crore versus Rs 1,749 crore

EBITDA up 47.2% at Rs 359 crore versus Rs 244 crore

EBITDA Margin at 16.1% versus 13.9%

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