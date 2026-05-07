Paytm Shares In Focus As Brokerages Give Mixed Review On Q4 Profit Slip — Should You Buy?

Shares of Paytm-parent One 97 Communication Ltd will be in focus today, May 7 after the payments platform announced financial results for the January to March quarter for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Paytm's net profit for the fourth quarter dropped 18.2% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. In the preceding quarter, the bottom-line had surged as payments volume shot up during the festive season.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 184 crore in Q4, against Rs 225 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations rose 3.2% to Rs 2,264 crore from Rs 2,194 crore in Q3. Paytm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 5.4% to Rs 132 crore from Rs 156 crore, and margin narrowed to 5.8% from 7.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Brokerages shared mixed review on Paytm after its Q4 results, with Citi and Jefferies reiterating 'Buy' ratings on the stock. Citi has set a target price of Rs 1,375, marking a 23,8% upside from the closing price of Rs 1,110.6. The brokerage flagged higher marketing expenses, which weighed down on earnings. Citing revenue momentum, Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 1,350, a 21% upside.

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Citi on Paytm

Brokerage maintained 'Buy' rating with target price of Rs 1,375.

Q4 core payment margins (ex-subsidies) continue to grind up.

Profits and EBITDA missed estimates on higher marketing spends as Paytm stepped up promotional spending.

Core payment margins continue to grind higher.

Merchant business remains robust and solid growth in financial services sustains.

Operating leverage continues to play out as fixed costs remain reined in.

Jefferies on Paytm

Jefferies maintained 'Buy' rating with target price of Rs 1350.

Revenue momentum covers-up for missing UPI incentive.

Revenue growth of 18% was led by financial services and comes despite no PIDF and UPI incentives.

Contribution margin is normalising, but operating efficiency lifted adjusted EBITDA margins to 8%.

Paytm's revenue momentum can support earnings, despite risk to UPI incentives.

ALSO READ: Paytm Q4 Results: Net Profit Slips After Festive Season Peak, Revenue Sees 3% Uptick

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