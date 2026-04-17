TCS Clarifies On Nida Khan Amid Conversion Row: 'Neither HR Manager, Nor Responsible For Recruitment'

Amid the ongoing controversy over the conversion issue, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) clarified on Friday that absconding accused Nida Khan does not hold the position of HR Manager.

"Ms. Nida Khan who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment," TCS said in statement by CEO and MD K. Krithivasan.

The CEO also stated that Khan served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.

Nida Khan was allegedly named by complainants as an HR-linked employee who ignored complaints and, in some instances, asked women to withdraw them.

Meanwhile she has approached the court seeking anticipatory bail, has reportedly been suspended and instructed to return all company assets.

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Meanwhile, in a statement, TCS further added that the company's unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve clients.

"Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue. While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels."

The company also noted that it has engaged external experts from Deloitte and Trilegal to assist an internal investigation led by Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO.

An oversight panel, chaired by independent director Keki Mistry, has also been set up.

The findings of the internal probe will be submitted to this committee for review and appropriate action.

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Reiterating its position, TCS said it follows the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct and maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct.

The company also said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough, transparent investigation and a lawful conclusion.

The issue came to light after allegations of sexual exploitation and forced religious conversion surfaced in connection with the company's Nashik facility, triggering a police investigation and widespread attention.

Nida Khan Suspended From TCS?

According to the letter accessed by NDTV, Nida Khan was suspended last week.

In the letter dated April 9, the company said, “We have been informed that a 'serious matter' has been reported against you and that you are currently in judicial/police custody. Considering the seriousness of the matter and your inability to perform your official duties, management has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and final decision.”

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